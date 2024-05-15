Stew Leonard’s Honors Its Heritage at Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony in North Jersey

Stew Leonard’s celebrated the launch of its new Clifton, N.J., location on May 14 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the supermarket's second location in New Jersey. The ceremony included the dedication of a 300-pound bronze statue in honor of former milkman Stew Leonard Sr., who passed away last year.

Mr. Leonard founded Stew Leonard's grocery stores in 1969. The family-owned supermarket chain has become a $600 million business with locations in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. According to the company, it is the largest dairy store in the world and has been dubbed the "Disneyland of Dairy Stores."

Senator John McKeon, Clifton Mayor Raymond Grabowski, Department of Agriculture officials, Stew Leonard, Jr., CEO of Stew Leonard’s, state and local officials, and dozens of Stew Leonard’s staff toasted the opening of the new store with milk and live cows.

“We’re very proud to be here today to open our eighth food store,” said Stew Leonard, Jr., joined by his 92-year-old mother and children. “We brought cows with us because that is how we got started 100 years ago. My dad was a milkman and his father was in the dairy business; farming is in our blood.”

Farming remains a crucial part of its supply chain. Stew Leonard's buys dairy and produce from hundreds of local farms in the tri-state area. “Some of our best products come from New Jersey, from blueberries to asparagus,” said Stew Leonard, Jr.

Stew Leonard’s also supports the communities it serves. The food retailer is continuing its relationship with the Boys & Girls Club of Clifton, which, since 2009, has received more than $45,000 in life-saving grants from the Stew Leonard III Water Safety Foundation and provided free or low-cost swimming lessons to more than 400 kids.

“My wife and I lost our little boy to drowning when he was only two years old,” said Stew Leonard, Jr. “Therefore, it’s very important to our family to give back to the community in this way.”

The new Clifton store is located at 467 Allwood Road and will open to the public on Friday, May 17. Stew Leonard’s hired over 400 new employees and promoted over 100 existing employees thanks to this new store.

Norwalk, Conn.-based Stew Leonard’s has seven other stores in Norwalk, Danbury and Newington, Conn.; in East Meadow, Farmingdale and Yonkers, N.Y.; and in Paramus, N.J.