Sprouts Farmers Market Adding In-Store Cafés to SoCal Locations

Sprouts Farmers Market has partnered with locally owned Klatch Coffee for the first-ever Klatch Coffee location within a Sprouts store. Located at 16964 South Highland Avenue in Fontana, Calif., the store-within-a-store is set to launch on May 24.

This is the first of five Klatch Coffee locations planned to open inside Sprouts stores. The four cafés will open over the course of the year. Additional Sprouts Southern California locations include:

560 West Stuart Avenue, Redlands

7355 Day Creek Boulevard, Rancho Cucamonga

13984 Limonite Avenue, Eastvale

1447 South Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton

Klatch Coffee is a family-owned and -run coffee company based in Southern California and distributed worldwide. According to the company, Klatch sources, roasts and brews its own coffee, applying a personalized scientific method to accomplish an "exemplary taste." Employing a Direct Trade Coffee model, the company said that it skips the middleman to buy from growers, which directly affects the bean quality, community, careers at origin, and environment.

“Here at Klatch, being a part of the community has been a staple value since our founding 31 years ago,” said Heather Perry, CEO of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.-based Klatch Coffee. “This partnership with Sprouts helps us to live out that value in an even larger way. Between more opportunities to meet our customers where they are, enhancing the Sprouts shopping experience and introducing offerings that incorporate local ingredients, this partnership is more than just coffee.”

Sprouts' new café will offer a full drink menu featuring Klatch’s signature drip, iced cold- brew coffee, espresso-based drinks, shakes and select specialty food items. To celebrate the partnership, Klatch will introduce such exclusive menu items as Berry Ricotta Toast, consisting of seasonal berries and local honey served atop a generous layer of ricotta on artisan bread.

“Sprouts is constantly looking for new products and experiences to serve our customers. We chose to partner with Klatch Coffee based on our shared values, their outstanding product and their local California roots,” said Dave McGlinchey, chief strategy officer of Sprouts. “Both Sprouts and Klatch share a common commitment to provide fresh, quality and responsibly sourced specialty products with better ingredients. We are proud to debut the first Klatch pilot location, offering our customers a quality cup of coffee as they explore our store.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Klatch Coffee will offer a special drink, the Smudgepot, at the Fontana location only from Friday, May 24 through Monday, May 27. The first 25 customers who purchase a Smudgepot each day during Memorial Day weekend will also receive a complimentary Klatch Coffee glass can. Additionally, the first 50 guests on Saturday will receive a Sprouts reusable shopping bag.

The Klatch Coffee café at Sprouts Fontana will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This isn't the first time that the healthy grocer has teamed with a local coffee brand. Over in Arizona, Sprouts partners with Press Coffee on in-store Phoenix shops. Each in-store Press Coffee bar features a workspace area and a full drink menu that includes specialty drip and cold-brew coffee, shakers, hot and iced tea, and nitro bold brew. The locations also offer a selection of regular in-store retail items, including whole and ground coffee beans.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market has more than 140 locations in California. The specialty retailer of fresh, natural and organic food employs approximately 31,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.