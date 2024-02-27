GetGo Set to Open Latest Store and Fuel Station in Pennsylvania

Giant Eagle’s GetGo Café + Market banner is going for a special occasion to mark its latest opening. The c-store operator is unveiling a new store in Butler, Pa., on Leap Day, Feb. 29.

Accordingly, the grand opening will have a once-in-every-four-years theme for the festivities that include giveaways, raffle prizes, fuel discounts, athletic and aerobatic performances from members of a local gym, and an autograph-signing appearance by a former Pittsburgh Penguins hockey player. Following a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony, the doors will open promptly at 9:00 a.m. A ceremonial cutting of a large fabricated GetGo sub sandwich is on the schedule for noon that day.

The new GetGo location at 663 New Castle Road in Butler is the first in Pennsylvania to include the retailer’s drive-thru lane. Open 24 hours a day, the 6,300-square-foot site also includes the retailer's latest coffee machines and a full kitchen that serves up fresh meals, sandwiches, wraps and snacks.

To mark the grand opening, the Giant Eagle-owned GetGo will present a donation to a local nonprofit group, 412 Food Rescue. The retailer is also donating $1 of every sub purchased at the location to that organization from Feb. 29 to March 31.

“We’re so excited to celebrate the opening of our newest location in Franklin Township,” said Brandon Daniels, senior manager of public relations and communications for GetGo. “We’re eager to join this community, and this grand opening event is our chance to present them with the best GetGo has to offer.”

GetGo is billed as a “food-first convenience store” and includes more than 270 locations in western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. It is owned and operated by Giant Eagle Inc. Giant Eagle operates approximately 480 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The Pittsburgh-based company is No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top Regional Retailers.