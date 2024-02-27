Small Virginia Town Gets New Food City Supermarket

Shelves are stocked in preparation for the much-anticipated Feb. 28 opening of the new Food City in Clintwood, Va.

Food City will open a new store in Clintwood, Va., on Feb. 28. Located at the intersection of Dickenson Highway and Main Street, the 45,000-square-foot retail supermarket will replace Food City’s existing location in the town.

Clintwood is a vibrant small town with a population of about 1,400. It's located in the Holly Creek Valley in the western part of Dickenson County and is about 6 miles from the Kentucky state line.

“We have served the residents of Clintwood and Dickenson County for nearly 25 years, and we are excited to provide our loyal customers with this much-needed new state-of-the-art Food City to better serve their needs,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO.

The new store includes an in-store bakery and deli, complete with a hot food bar; a large café seating area; a fresh food bar offering a variety of soup, salad and fruit selections; an expanded selection of specialty cheeses; and fresh sushi. Full-service meat and seafood departments offer pre-marinated and seasoned oven-ready products, top-quality meats, Certified Angus Beef, and in-house butchers to hand-cut steaks and fresh meat to order. Expanded grocery, frozen food, produce, and beer and wine departments feature a vast selection of specialty, gourmet and vegan items. The Food City Floral Boutique, staffed with a designer seven days per week, offers a full assortment of fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets, gift items and more.

Rapid checkout service is provided by five traditional checkout lanes and seven self-checkouts. Curbside pickup is available for customers wishing to shop online. The store also includes a Food City Pharmacy, equipped with an express walk-up window, a Food City Gas N’ Go fuel center, and a Starbucks café.

The new location features several energy-saving concepts ranging from energy-efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights and refrigeration systems to motion sensors and 100% LED lighting.

“Our customers can expect to find the same smiling faces, exceptional customer service and top-quality products, with expanded variety/selection and some exciting new services,” added Smith.

Food City’s parent company, Abingdon, Va.-based K-VA-T Food Stores, operates more than 150 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia and Alabama. K-VA-T is No. 70 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.