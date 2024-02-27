PHOTO GALLERY: Metropolitan Market Unveils Crown Hill Store in North Seattle

Carried out in partnership with Cushing Terrell, Metropolitan Market's design project transformed a more than 30-year-old building into a modern shopping destination in the North Seattle neighborhood of Crown Hill. (Photo Credit: Kevin Scott)

Globally inspired Seattle independent grocer Metropolitan Market has teamed with its longtime architecture, design and engineering firm, Billings, Mont.-based Cushing Terrell, on the retailer’s Crown Hill store in North Seattle. The project transformed a more than 30-year-old building into a modern shopping destination, one that both fits the vibe of the emerging neighborhood and ties into Metropolitan Market’s high-end brand, according to the companies.

An adaptive reuse project, the 38,200-square-foot building underwent various improvements to create a modern, warm, and friendly aesthetic. Among these improvements were extensive renovations to the south and west façades, and a full interior buildout that included the addition of partition walls, interior finishes, new fixtures and equipment installation. The loading dock was also overhauled to enhance delivery speed, safety and efficiency, and, since the city required new electrical, water and gas services, these were incorporated into the design.

The limitations of the existing site; a required change-of-use permit, coupled with strict local codes; and site disturbance regulations were challenges that required creativity and focus on the part of the design team.

To meet transparency requirements on the street-facing façade due to the change of use – not a typical consideration for a grocery store – the design team creatively applied a glazing and interior layout. The café and deli kitchen were strategically located along this façade to offers a unique window – figuratively and literally – into this part of the store. Additionally, rooftop units were screened so as not to detract from the overall building design.

Additionally, in accordance with Metropolitan’s sustainability goals, Cushing Terrell’s refrigeration team designed a CO2 system for the store that provides a natural, low global-warming potential (GWP) alternative to synthetic refrigerants.

The resulting design meets the grocer’s ultimate objective when it comes to serving communities.

“Food is about bringing people together, facilitating meaningful relationships and feeding long-lasting memories,” noted Metropolitan CEO Ron Megahan.

Carson, Calif.-based Good Food Holdings LLC is the parent company of Metropolitan Market Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres Natural Market, New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets, each of which has its own leadership team, company culture, operating philosophy and go-to market strategy. Each brand is also deeply rooted in community and is the leader in its respective market in offering the most unique item assortments; highest-quality meat, seafood and bakery items; and the broadest assortment of quality and organic produce available, as well as a broad high-quality offering of prepared foods.

