Metropolitan Market to Open 10th Location in Seattle Area

Metropolitan Market revealed an official opening date for its new store in the Crown Hill neighborhood of Seattle. The independent specialty grocer will welcome its first shoppers on Aug. 30.

Located at 8532 15th Avenue NW, the new Metropolitan Market will offer traditional grocery staples as well as full-service meat and fish counters with locally-sourced proteins, a bountiful produce section and prepared foods offerings that include items from a hot bar and made-to-order sandwiches, salads and bowls. The Pacific Northwest retailer is also known for its in-store bakery that includes from-scratch goods, including a signature warm cookie, and products from local artisans. Its wine and beer department features more than 1,200 wines, beers and spirits including limited releases and exclusive beverages.

Shoppers can fuel up on coffee at its in-store café that brews locally-roasted Caffé Vita coffee. Smoothies, teas and other beverages and snacks are on the menu, too.

A wide array of non-food items are part of the assortment at the new location. Met Market, as it’s often called by local customers, will sell hand-tied bouquets and custom floral arrangements from its in-store flower shop. A dedicated kitchen shop is stocked with housewares, kitchen tools, lines and other products, including gifts. More than 5,000 wellness and personal care items will be available in the expansive wellness section.

CEO Ron Megahan hopes that the store will be a hub of the neighborhood, as other Metropolitan Market stores have become over the years. “Food is about bringing people together, facilitating meaningful relationships, and feeding long-lasting memories,” he said. “We are absolutely thrilled to be joining the Crown Hill community and we look forward to meeting our new neighbors soon.”

Founded in 1971, Metropolitan Market operates nine other locations in Western Washington. The stores are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.