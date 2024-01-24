Giant Eagle Revamps Loyalty Program

Giant Eagle Inc. has enhanced its myPerks loyalty program in an effort to give customers the ability to earn perks faster and maximize savings when they redeem them. Additionally, all Giant Eagle customers enrolled in its fuelperks+ loyalty program will be transitioned into myPerks, effective Jan. 25.

Enhancements to the myPerks loyalty program include:

Increased perks earning opportunities on Giant Eagle brand products, prescriptions, access to third-party partners such as Booking.com, and through enrollment in myPerks Pay programs.

Flexibility to redeem perks for free groceries and gas in three ways, including as a specific dollar amount off their total transaction, as a percent off groceries (up to 20%) at the supermarket, or for cents off per gallon (up to 30 gallons) of gas at GetGo. The customer’s perks redemptions options will be displayed during checkout and the option that provides maximum savings will be highlighted.

More time to accumulate perks, with all customers having up to 12 months to redeem perks earned.

More ways to achieve Pro status, the top tier of the myPerks program that unlocks the ability to increase perks earnings by 50% across groceries, prescriptions, gas and gift cards. Customers can now achieve Pro status by either earning 2,500 perks over a six-month period or completing 25 qualifying trips to Giant Eagle, Market District or GetGo locations in six months, including qualifying prescriptions at Giant Eagle Pharmacies and qualifying gift card purchases.

“This latest evolution of our longstanding, popular loyalty program came from listening to our customers and recognizing that we had an opportunity to bring together the best of our two programs in a way that delivers flexible, meaningful savings for all customers,” said Justin Weinstein, EVP, chief strategy and marketing officer at Giant Eagle. “More than ever, myPerks now provides customers with the flexibility to redeem perks in various ways and clarity on which redemption option may be most valuable to them.”

Giant Eagle has been busy over the past several months, moving its corporate headquarters last month from a site in O’Hara Township, Pa., to a business park in Cranberry Township, north of Pittsburgh. Starting this spring, corporate staffers will begin working on a hybrid basis in the new office space.

The food retailer was also recently named among Progressive Grocer’s Top Regionals.

Giant Eagle operates approximately 480 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The company is No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.