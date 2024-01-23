Supermarkets Run ‘MasterChef’-Themed Loyalty Campaigns

Loyalty program solution provider tcc Global has partnered with popular culinary competition TV series “MasterChef” on three loyalty rewards promotions running not only at The United Family division of Albertsons Cos. Inc., based in Lubbock, Texas, but also at QFC, the Bellevue, Wash.-based division of The Kroger Co.; and Niemann Foods, a regional independent grocer based in Quincy, Ill. The campaigns, which last three to four months, use the tcc currency and rewards platform to drive additional shopping visits and larger basket sizes.

When customers shop at the stores during the promotions, they earn digital points redeemable for MasterChef branded kitchen items. Rewards range from kitchen knives to food storage containers, all developed and distributed by tcc and available for in-store pickup.

In its Fresher for Longer campaign, which Progressive Grocer covered last November, The United Family offers its Rewards! members the opportunity to earn additional benefits with every shopping visit. As well as earning points redeemable for free groceries and discounts on food and fuel, customers receive digital stamps redeemable for "MasterChef" food storage products. The campaign also includes a digital mobile game, accessible through United apps and websites, that shoppers can play daily. Customers can win instant prizes of free supplier-funded products, bonus digital stamps and “MasterChef” Food Storage containers. Each game play also earns customers entry to a sweepstakes with a grand prize of a three-course dinner for six, prepared and hosted by “MasterChef” contestant and chef Bri Baker.

Meanwhile, another fan-favorite “MasterChef” contestant, Michael Silverstein, is helping QFC to generate awareness and broaden its reach through exclusive content and social posts. Silverstein features QFC’s “MasterChef” campaign in his social channels with custom recipes that spotlight QFC fresh offerings, and uses the “MasterChef” knife collection available at the banner’s stores.

“More and more often, supermarket retailers are layering tcc’s loyalty rewards programs on top of their always-on fuel rewards and digital points programs,” noted Dan Dmochowski, president of North America for New York-based tcc. “The tcc programs create urgency and share shift while enhancing the value of fuel and food rewards programs.”

The aim of the tcc-”MasterChef” partnership is to leverage the show’s extensive reach across broadcast TV and online. Produced by Endemol Shine North America, ”MasterChef” was recently renewed for a 14th season on FOX. It also maintains a robust online and social media presence, with more than 20 billion views on TikTok and 22 million YouTube subscribers. tcc has run more than 200 campaigns with MasterChef over the past eight years.

In its 107th year of operation, United Supermarkets LLC is a Lubbock, Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 98 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market, and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boise, Idaho-based Albertson Cos. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. Serving 11 million-plus customers daily through digital shopping and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100. PG named both companies as its Retailers of the Century.

Founded in 1917, Niemann Foods owns and operates more than 130 supermarkets, pharmacies, convenience, pet and hardware stores under such banners as County Market, Harvest Market, Haymakers, Ace Hardware, Pet Supplies Plus and Save-A-Lot in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin.