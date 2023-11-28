United Supermarkets' New Loyalty Program Helps Shoppers Save Money, Reduce Food Waste

With its new Fresher for Longer loyalty campaign from multinational marketing company tcc Global, United Supermarkets aims to save shoppers money, keep food fresh and reduce food waste. The operator of stores under the United Supermarkets, Albertsons, Market Street and Amigos banners is offering its Rewards! members the chance to earn extra benefits every time they shop. As well as earning points redeemable for free groceries and discounts on food and fuel, customers can amass digital stamps redeemable for MasterChef Food Storage products through the partnership with tcc Global.

Through Jan. 16, Rewards! members earn one MasterChef digital stamp for every qualifying $10 spent. The digital stamps are redeemable through Jan. 30 for free MasterChef branded food storage containers valued at $7.99 to $18.99. Containers in seven sizes are available, with shoppers able to collect the full range.

[Read more: “How Grocers Can Craft More Effective Loyalty Marketing Programs”]

“The United Family of Stores is known for its outstanding fresh offering and overall value to our guests,” noted Tony Crumpton, United’s chief merchandising/marketing officer. “Providing MasterChef Food Storage containers absolutely free as a reward for shopping supports our core value proposition in both of those areas. Guests appreciate that we are providing a high-quality reward that helps them save money while reducing food waste.”

The Fresher for Longer campaign includes a digital mobile game, accessible through United apps and websites, that shoppers can play daily. Shoppers can win instant prizes of free supplier-funded products, bonus digital stamps and MasterChef Food Storage containers. Each game play also earns customers entry to a sweepstakes with a grand prize of a three-course dinner for six, prepared and hosted by MasterChef contestant and chef Bri Baker. The cost of the dinner is fully covered, including the food, venue and travel costs for the winner and guests.

“The Fresher for Longer campaign is brilliant positioning by United,” said Dan Dmochowski, president of North America for New York-based tcc Global. “In an inflationary environment with rising interest rates, consumers are looking for ways to save money and stretch their food dollars. Linking these needs to the environmental concern of reducing food waste shows that United really understands and appreciates its loyal guests.”

[Learn more: Register for Dec. 5 "Top Omni-Grocery Loyalty Trends for 2024" Webinar]

In its 107th year of operation, United Supermarkets LLC is a Lubbock, Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 98 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market, and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, which operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

Open configuration options

Open configuration options