05/24/2023

United Supermarkets Builds Its Presence in Northern Texas

‘Next-generation’ store is grocer’s 4th location in Wichita Falls area
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
United Supermarkets Texas beer
United Supermarkets' new store features a wide-selection of beer and wine with a special section dedicated to Texas beers.

The United Family opened its newest United Supermarkets location, in Wichita Falls, Texas, on May 24. Located at 2720 Southwest Parkway, the store marks the company’s fourth location in the city, counting the Burkburnett store, and the 98th location for The United Family.

In its 107th year of operation, United Supermarkets LLC – d.b.a. The United Family – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico.The company said its newest store is a continuation of the modern evolution of its flagship banner — a “next-generation” United Supermarkets. The new Wichita Falls store is said to offer many of the things people know and love while also showing off a wider selection of products and services along with an updated look.

“We are so excited and proud to be opening this new location in the Wichita Falls community,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “It is beautiful, spacious and full of some of the best United Supermarkets has to offer its guests. Not to mention it is especially meaningful to our company to put a United Supermarkets store in this neighborhood and bring commerce back to an empty building.” The new location is in what used to be an Albertsons supermarket and then a Cash Savers store.

United Supermarkets Texas
The United Family opened its newest United Supermarkets location at 2720 Southwest Parkway in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Some of the new features in the new Wichita Falls store include a sushi bar; a wide selection of beer and wine, with a special section dedicated to Texas beers; and street-side grocery pickup and delivery; as well as a full-service bakery, a floral department, a meat counter a pharmacy with a drive-thru window, and more. 

United Supermarkets Texas
The 98th location for The United Family, the Wichita Falls store is a continuation of the modern evolution of the company’s flagship banner — a “next-generation” United Supermarkets.

“This United Supermarkets location will bring with it an incredible product selection, from its meat and seafood to its beer and wine,” Hopper said. “Guests who are familiar with our Market Street banner will feel right at home in this store.”

“As a store director, it is my job to help accommodate every guest’s needs when they step foot in this store,” said Mitchell Veitenheimer, director for the new store and a longtime Wichita Falls resident. “I promise this store has a lot of new things to offer, but I also promise that this team will do their best to make it special every day. We are proud to serve this part of the Wichita Falls community.”

United Supermarkets Bakery Texas
Wichita Falls residents can now shop United Supermarket's full-service bakery.

A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, Texas, The United Family currently operates 98 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters, United Food and Beverage Services, and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertsons Cos.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores in 34 states. The company is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

