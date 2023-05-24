United Supermarkets Builds Its Presence in Northern Texas
Some of the new features in the new Wichita Falls store include a sushi bar; a wide selection of beer and wine, with a special section dedicated to Texas beers; and street-side grocery pickup and delivery; as well as a full-service bakery, a floral department, a meat counter a pharmacy with a drive-thru window, and more.
“This United Supermarkets location will bring with it an incredible product selection, from its meat and seafood to its beer and wine,” Hopper said. “Guests who are familiar with our Market Street banner will feel right at home in this store.”
“As a store director, it is my job to help accommodate every guest’s needs when they step foot in this store,” said Mitchell Veitenheimer, director for the new store and a longtime Wichita Falls resident. “I promise this store has a lot of new things to offer, but I also promise that this team will do their best to make it special every day. We are proud to serve this part of the Wichita Falls community.”
A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, Texas, The United Family currently operates 98 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters, United Food and Beverage Services, and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertsons Cos.
Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores in 34 states. The company is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.