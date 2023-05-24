United Supermarkets Builds Its Presence in Northern Texas

The United Family opened its newest United Supermarkets location, in Wichita Falls, Texas, on May 24. Located at 2720 Southwest Parkway, the store marks the company’s fourth location in the city, counting the Burkburnett store, and the 98th location for The United Family.

In its 107th year of operation, United Supermarkets LLC – d.b.a. The United Family – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico.The company said its newest store is a continuation of the modern evolution of its flagship banner — a “next-generation” United Supermarkets. The new Wichita Falls store is said to offer many of the things people know and love while also showing off a wider selection of products and services along with an updated look.

