11/16/2023
Sponsored Content
Top Omni-Grocery Loyalty Trends for 2024
REGISTER NOW
Tuesday December 5, 2023 9:00 AM EST
As we wrap up 2023, it's time to reflect on the ever-evolving landscape of loyalty programs in both e-commerce and grocery. Whether you're navigating retention in the digital realm or loyalty in the grocery aisle, this webinar is your essential guide to understanding what's in store in 2024.
In this webinar you will learn:
- How to bridge the gap between expectations and realities in e-commerce and loyalty in 2024.
- Specific features, tactics, and promotion types that help grocers win hare.
- How loyalty programs can be supermarkets' secret weapon to mitigate price hikes.
- The secrets to tapping into consumer emotions, behavior, and effective marketing strategies.
Sponsored By: