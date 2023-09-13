Giant Food Grows Loyalty Program With Pharmacy Offerings

Maryland-based Giant Food is expanding its Giant Flexible Rewards loyalty program to include the pharmacy department. Now Flexible Rewards members can earn points through eligible pharmacy transactions such as prescriptions and immunizations. This move makes Giant the first grocery retailer in the region to offer these kinds of rewards.

“We are very happy to be able to offer a reward program that will benefit the patients in the communities we serve,” noted Paul Zvaleny, Giant’s director of pharmacy operations. “Providing access to quality health care and addressing health care equity are Giant Pharmacy’s main goals; with the addition of the Flexible Rewards program, this is a win for everyone.”

Program members will earn 100 Flexible Rewards points on every transaction that includes any eligible new prescription, prescription transfer, prescription refill and immunizations at a Giant Pharmacy. Program points can be redeemed for grocery savings, gas savings and special rewards, including for commonly purchased items like milk, eggs, bottled water and meat.

“We’re thrilled to now offer our pharmacy customers opportunities to earn and save with the Flexible Rewards program,” said Ryan Draude, director of loyalty at Giant. “By picking up a prescription refill or visiting the pharmacy for regular immunizations, customers can earn points simply and conveniently and make their Giant a one-stop shop for rewards. We’re happy to be delivering this extended value and savings.”

The Flexible Rewards program also enables members to earn points through qualifying grocery and gas purchases, with each dollar spent earning one point, and further points earned by purchasing products featured in weekly special offers. Members can redeem points for grocery savings, gas savings or special product offerings in stores or on the Giant Food mobile app.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, more than 80 full-service PNC Banks and 29 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.