IGA Debuts New Scene+ Rewards Campaign in Quebec

Following the successful rollout of the Scene+ loyalty program at Sobeys Inc., the Canadian grocer has now introduced a loyalty rewards campaign exclusively for Scene+ members at its Quebec IGA stores.

For a limited time, Scene+ members who shop at IGA stores in Quebec will earn incremental value with each purchase in the form of digital stamps. When they shop with a Scene+ card, customer earn one digital stamp for each CAD $10 spent. The stamps are redeemable for Comptoir de Famille brand dinnerware at up to a 97% discount. Customers can earn digital stamps through Dec. 13 and redeem them through Dec. 27. Eight dinnerware items are offered, and customers can collect the full set.

“We are very pleased to offer this unique and exclusive benefit to our Scene+ members,” noted Mathieu Hébert-Thompson, director of loyalty, CRM and digital marketing for Sobeys banners in Québec. “In addition to all the great reasons to use your Scene+ card at IGA, now you can also collect an entire dinnerware set at tremendous savings just in time for holiday entertaining. The initial member signups, active members and awareness of our new Scene+ loyalty program exceeded our expectations, and with the addition of this special dinnerware rewards offering, we are seeing registrations and engagement grow even further. Our loyal customers are showing us that they love the benefits of the Scene+ program.”

Managed by international marketing company tcc Global, the Comptoir de Famille campaign gives customers an app and web interface to monitor their points and rewards. In the first week, shoppers earned 15 bonus points just for downloading the IGA app, which they can use to check digital stamp balances, receive information on the rewards selection, earn special manufacturer-sponsored bonus points, and view their earning and redemption history. Future perks will include the ability to gift or transfer digital stamps to other users.

“We are very excited about expanding our Canadian business through this partnership with Sobeys Inc.,” noted Dan Dmochowski, president of North America for Amsterdam-based tcc Global. “Countless times around the world, we’ve seen fixed-length rewards programs supercharge the value of a digital always-on points program. We are seeing that here with Scene+. The ability to earn points for dinnerware while also earning Scene+ points creates the energy and urgency to shop, collect and redeem. That drives sales while building customer loyalty.”

Earlier this year, Sobeys parent company Empire Co. Ltd. completed its rollout of Scene+ across Canada.

The largest group of independent grocers in Canada, IGA has operated in Quebec since 1953. Nearly 300 IGA dealers in Quebec and New Brunswick operate under the IGA, IGA extra and IGA express banners. Stellarton, Nova Scotia-based Empire’s key businesses are food retailing through wholly owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., and related real estate. With approximately CAD $30.9 billion in annual sales and CAD $16.4 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 130,000 people. The company is No. 19 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.