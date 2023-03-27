Empire Co. Completes Canada-Wide Rollout of Loyalty Program

Following successful Scene+ launches at the company’s Atlantic Canada, Ontario, and Western Canada stores, Empire Co. Ltd. is now introducing the loyalty program in Thrifty Foods in British Columbia. The rollout of Scene+ in the Thrifty Foods stores coincides with the introduction of Scene+ in the Quebec market and caps off the Scene+ introduction across Canada.

Empire became a co-owner of Scene+ in June 2022, along with Scotiabank and Cineplex. The three iconic brands have transformed Scene+ into the country’s pre-eminent lifestyle loyalty program, enabling members to earn and redeem points on groceries and across a broad spectrum of partners. Empire introduced Scene+ to customers in Atlantic Canada in August, followed by British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba in September, and Ontario in November.

“Introducing Scene+ to our stores in Thrifty Foods in B.C. and the Quebec banners marks the fourth phase of our successful loyalty program rollout across Canada. We couldn’t be happier with the enthusiastic customer response we have seen in Atlantic Canada, Western Canada and Ontario,” said Sandra Sanderson, SVP of marketing. “Our Empire customers love all of the ways they are able to earn and redeem points every day with Scene+ on groceries and so much more. We are thrilled to bring our Thrifty Foods customers all the incredible value this loyalty program has to offer — and they can stay tuned for news of special regional and store-based deals as we launch.”

“Customers at Empire’s corporate and franchise stores in Atlantic Canada, Ontario and the rest of Western Canada have been delighted to earn and redeem points as often as they want,” said Tracey Pearce, president of Toronto-based Scene+. “We are excited about the extension of the incredible value of this program to our members at Thrifty Foods in B.C. as Empire concludes the fourth phase of its Scene+ rollout across Canada.”

Scene+ has more than 11 million members across Canada.

Meanwhile, Empire reported CAD $125.7 million in net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with CAD $203.4 million in the prior year. The grocery giant said that a cybersecurity breach at its grocery banner Sobeys adversely affected its third- quarter net earnings by at least CAD $15 million. Adjusted net earnings came to CAD $164.8 million.

Stellarton, Nova Scotia-based Empire’s key businesses are food retailing through wholly owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., and related real estate. With approximately CAD $30.9 billion in annual sales and CAD $16.4 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 130,000 people. The company is No. 22 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.