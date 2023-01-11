Canadian Farm Boy Continues to Grow in Ontario

Canadian food retailer Empire Co. Ltd. has revealed that it will open its 46th Farm Boy location, in Aurora, Ontario, on Jan. 19. This will be the banner's 16th location in the greater Toronto area (GTA).

Located at 10 Goulding Avenue (Unit 1A) at Wellington Street East, the new 28,200-square-foot fresh market will employ 125 people in the community. The new store will feature a fresh stir-fry station, as well as a salad and hot bar, catering to customers’ varying lifestyles and shopping needs. According to the company, the store’s extensive grab-and-go selection will complement its renowned offering of fresh produce, quality meat and Farm Boy private label grocery items.

“We have received so much support from our GTA customers and are excited to open a new location in Aurora,” said Shawn Linton, Farm Boy president and general manager. “Those visiting the new store can enjoy the same fresh market experience Ontarians have come to know with a wide variety of fresh and unique Farm Boy products, along with best-in-class customer service.”

Farm Boy has grown from a small produce stand starting in Cornwall in 1981 to more than 40 stores located across Ontario, with further expansion plans underway.

Meanwhile, parent company Empire recently reported its second quarter ended Nov. 5, 2022. Net earnings came to CAD $189.9 million, up from CAD $175.4 million in the year-ago quarter (an 8.3% increase). Net earnings for Empire’s food retail business totaled CAD $158 million, down from CAD $159.3 million last year. Sales totaled CAD $7.64 billion, compared with CAD $7.32 billion in the year-ago quarter. Same-store sales excluding fuel were up 3.1%. The company’s four e-commerce platforms experienced combined sales growth of 4.6%.

Stellarton, Nova Scotia-based Empire’s key businesses are food retailing, through wholly owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., and related real estate. With approximately CAD $30.5 billion in annual sales and CAD $16.3 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 130,000 people. The company is No. 22 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.