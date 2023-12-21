Giant Eagle Moving to New Headquarters

Giant Eagle's new headquarters is about a half-hour from its previous office campus in Allegheny County, Pa.

Giant Eagle Inc. is flying one nest for another. The retailer is moving its corporate headquarters about 27 miles from a site in O’Hara Township, Pa., to a business park in Cranberry Township, north of Pittsburgh.

[Read more: “The Biggest Grocery Executive Moves of 2023”]

Starting this spring, corporate staffers will begin working on a hybrid basis in the new office space, a four-story, 100,000-square-foot building near the I-79 highway. Among other amenities, the new headquarters features a gym, walking and running trails, and a cafeteria. The site is also close to local restaurants.

“We believe that in-person collaboration is vital to grow our business and forge meaningful connections with our customers and each other,” said Giant Eagle CEO Bill Artman. “Our new headquarters will provide a variety of working and meeting spaces that will foster teamwork and creativity to help us continue to think like our customers, anticipating their needs and delivering solutions to make their lives easier.”

To Artman’s point, team members will spend specific days in the office and work in a remote environment or in a store or distribution center on other days.

After the COVID-19 pandemic upended traditional work schedules, Giant Eagle didn't renew its lease one of the three buildings it occupied in the RIDC office park in O'Hara Township. As the business shifts to Cranberry Township, it's filling a space once occupied by FedEx.

Giant Eagle operates approximately 480 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The company is No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.