Giant Eagle Searching for New Headquarters

After years of remote corporate work imposed by the pandemic, Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle is searching for new headquarters space to accommodate its updated work policy.

As reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Giant Eagle plans to transition away from its fully remote corporate working model and confirmed that the company is exploring potential new headquarters.

“We appreciate the high level of support our corporate team members have provided to our store and retail support center teams while working in a fully remote setting,” said Giant Eagle officials in a prepared statement. “We are excited for the potential to enhance collaboration by transitioning corporate team members to a hybrid in-office model in 2024.”

Company officials did not disclose what is driving the hunt for new corporate offices.

“We are actively reviewing potential headquarters locations in and around Pittsburgh,” according to the Giant Eagle statement, which did not specify how much space the company would need.

In 2020 — months into the COVID-19 pandemic that ushered in wide acceptance of remote work — the Gazette reported that the grocer chose not to renew its lease for the building located at 701 Alpha Drive in the Pittsburgh suburb of O'Hara Township that once served as its corporate center.

The year before, the grocery chain secured 23,000 square feet of office space in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood at TechMill 41. That site was slated to be home to 150 current and new employees, company officials said. The regional grocer has kept that location operating as its corporate employees remained in remote work mode.

Meanwhile, Giant Eagle is currently looking to fill more than 500 positions across its supermarkets and warehouses going into the holiday season.

Giant Eagle operates approximately 480 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The company is No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.