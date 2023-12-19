The Biggest Grocery Executive Moves of 2023

It was, at times, a wild ride for grocery executives in 2023. Many moved from interim to permanent CEO roles, while others jumped back into the fray during a time of corporate need.

Here’s a look at the biggest food retail movers and shakers of 2023.

A Slew of CEO Appointments

This past year was punctuated by big moves in the top executive role among food retailers large and small.

In March, Giant Eagle, Inc. appointed Bill Artman as its new interim CEO, succeeding Laura Karet, who, according to a company press release, the Giant Eagle board determined to separate pursuant to her contract. A separate press release on behalf of Karet stated that she decided to move on to the next chapter of her life and leave Giant Eagle after 11 years in the position. Artman was elevated to the permanent CEO role in August.

Meanwhile, Trader Joe’s CEO and Chairman Dan Bane retired from his position effective July 2. Bryan Palbaum, who was then president and COO, became the chairman and CEO, with Jon Basalone being promoted to the role of vice-CEO and president.

The summer rolled on to August, at which point C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC, a provider of supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States, revealed the retirement of industry veteran Bob Palmer as CEO at the end of the year. He will continue to provide his expertise as a member of the C&S board of directors while long-time C&S leader Eric Winn, currently serving as COO, will assume the role of CEO.

Come September, Judith McKenna, president and CEO of Walmart International, retired from the company after a 27-year career there. Kath McLay succeeded her, while Chris Nicholas took over McLay’s position as president and CEO of Sam’s Club U.S.

October brought the announcement that Costco Wholesale CEO Craig Jelinek would be stepping down from his role effective Jan. 1, with Ron Vachris, current president and COO, set to take over the role of president and chief executive on that date. Jelinek will remain with Costco through April 2024 in an advisory role and also to assist Vachris during the transition.

Also in October, Dollar General Corp. reinstated its former chief executive and current board of directors member Todd Vasos as its CEO. Vasos succeeded Jeff Owen, who stepped down from the position following the board’s determination “that a change in leadership is necessary to restore stability and confidence in the company moving forward.”