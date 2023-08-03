C&S Names New CEO

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC, a provider of supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States, has revealed the retirement of industry veteran Bob Palmer as CEO at the end of the year. He will continue to provide his expertise as a member of the C&S board of directors. Long-time C&S leader Eric Winn, currently serving as COO, will assume the role of CEO.

Since his appointment as CEO in October 2020, Bob Palmer has been responsible for all aspects of the company strategy, growth plan, customer satisfaction and day-to-day operations. Palmer has more than 30 years of industry experience, including serving as C&S’s chief procurement officer and head buyer.

“The foundation of C&S’s success has always been our people. Today’s announcement demonstrates that this legacy remains strong. Bob was appointed CEO during extraordinary times — the pandemic and the resulting impact on our industry. Bob was critical in effectively leading C&S through these challenges and driving long-term growth.” said Rick Cohen, chairman, C&S Wholesale Grocers. “Bob has been a well-respected leader and customer partner. I am excited to have his continued dedication, leadership and guidance as a member of our board of directors.”

Winn is currently responsible for all operations, transportation, customer development and expansion. Since joining C&S in 2004, he has held several leadership positions across the company. Prior to this, he served as president, commercial, leading the commercial organization in support of independent and chain customers, as well as driving C&S’s further expansion in the retail market.

“Eric has been visionary in transforming our operations to drive long-term sustainable growth. He has been deeply invested in ensuring that C&S will continue to be a market leader, while developing a pipeline of strong talent in every aspect of our operations.” continued Cohen. “I look forward to Eric continuing C&S’s strong legacy of braggingly happy customers.”

Winn will assume the role of CEO upon Palmer’s retirement on Oct. 2. In the coming months, the two will be working together on a smooth transition.

Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, Keene, N.H.-based C&S services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 100,000-plus products, in addition to operating corporate stores. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America.