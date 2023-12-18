Albertsons Adds 2 More Members to Board of Directors

Albertsons Cos. Inc. recently appointed Sarah Mensah and Lisa Gray to its board of directors, which has now expanded to 11 members.

“Sarah and Lisa are accomplished leaders in their respective industries, and I am delighted to officially welcome them to the Albertsons Cos. board of directors,” noted Albertsons Cos. CEO Vivek Sankaran. “Sarah’s reputation for elevating brand value by thoughtfully challenging the status quo and championing innovation, along with Lisa’s proven track record in corporate transactions, governance and leadership, will benefit our business, customers and shareholders. They each bring a unique skill set and expertise that will continue to drive success at Albertsons as we execute our transformation strategy in 2024.”

Mensah is president of the Jordan Brand for Nike Inc., in which role she’s responsible for the overall business operations for the brand. She has held key roles across Nike’s geographical and Jordan businesses since she joined the company in 2013. Before Nike, Mensah spent 19 years with the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, including as its SVP and COO. While with the team, she contributed to the successful rebranding and revitalization of the Trail Blazers brand and improved its financial viability. Mensah also sits on the board of North Pole Studios and the International Women’s Foundation. She was appointed to Albertsons Cos.’ board effective Dec. 12.

Gray is the vice chair and senior legal officer for Cerberus Operations & Advisory Co. LLC, a worldwide leader in alternative investing with a dedicated platform focused on supply chain integrity. She’s also a member of Cerberus Capital Management’s office of general counsel. Gray has more than 35 years of experience in structuring and negotiating complex mergers and acquisitions, regulatory and legislative advocacy, corporate governance, and debt restructurings. She was designated to the board by certain affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management LP in accordance with its director designation right, replacing Scott Wille. Gray also serves on various portfolio company boards of Cerberus. Before the initial public offering of Albertsons Cos., she sat on the board of directors of Albertsons LLC and various of its subsidiary companies. Gray was appointed to Albertsons Co.’s board effective Nov. 21.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.