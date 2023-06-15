Bashas' Names New President

Bashas' has elevated its COO to president at a grand opening ceremony that also celebrated the company's new headquarters in Chandler, Ariz.

Steve Mayer has been named president of Bashas’ Operating Company. In his new role, he will lead the Bashas’ organization in Arizona and New Mexico, including all store and distribution center operations, as well as sales and merchandising.

Mayer is a veteran of the industry and joined the Bashas’ leadership team in 2020. He will to report to Raley's Supermarkets President and CEO Keith Knopf and serve on the Enterprise Leadership Team.

"Under his leadership and direction, Bashas’ continues to build on a strong financial trend and brand evolution while preserving its proud legacy. The Bashas’ Operating Company, including Bashas’, Bashas’ Diné, Food City, and AJ’s stores are thriving. We are fortunate to have such a proven and dedicated leader," Knopf said.

In a statement, Knopf said Mayer comes into his new role surrounded by a long serving and capable Bashas’ executive team including Johnny Basha, Michael Basha, Ralph Woodward, Ashley Shick and Sabrina Dominquez along with the The Raley’s Companies shared services leaders, all of whom will work together, alongside all team members, to ensure continued focus and success.

On Thursday, Bashas' opened a new Support Center in Chandler. The new office will serve Bashas’ Division support and administrative team members with modern amenities and an open-concept layout that fosters collaboration. Team members will move from their current location in Chandler (22402 S. Basha Road) to the new Support Center (2650 W. Geronimo Place) in spring 2023.

According to the company, the Bashas’ home office is named Support Center because of the support it lends to retail stores, which in turn supports customers. The new office location will be a hub for merchandising and operations for Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store, and Bashas’ Diné grocery stores across Arizona and New Mexico.

“We are committed to preserving and enhancing the Bashas’ brands, and this includes our investment in an office that fosters innovation and collaboration. This modern workspace will provide new amenities and create an environment to inspire existing and future team members,” Knopf said.

Raley’s acquired Bashas’ in 2021. The deal combined Bashas’ with a larger portfolio of retail and technology holdings controlled and managed by The Raley’s Companies.

With more than 230 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight well-known banners, West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley’s is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.