7-Eleven Acquires Over 200 Stores From Sunoco

7-Eleven has picked up more than 200 additional Stripes and Laredo Taco Co. locations from Sunoco.

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven, Inc. is expanding its footprint with the acquisition of 204 c-stores from motor fuels distributor Sunoco LP. In a $1 billion deal, 7-Eleven will take over the locations in West Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma, which include several Stripes stores and Laredo Taco Co. restaurants.

Through this agreement, the Dallas-based Sunoco also will amend its existing take-or-pay fuel supply arrangement with 7-Eleven to incorporate additional fuel gross profit. Sunoco will use some funds from the sale to pursue further growth opportunities and maintaining its balance sheet, the company reported.

This isn’t the first arrangement between the two businesses: More than five years ago, 7-Eleven acquired more than 1,030 stores from Sunoco. "Stripes and Laredo Taco Co. have been a great addition to our family of brands since they initially joined us back in 2018," said Joe DePinto, 7-Eleven’s CEO. "We're excited to welcome the remaining Stripes stores and Laredo Taco Co. Restaurants to the family, and we look forward to serving even more customers across West Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma."

In other c-store news, reports have emerged that Maverik — Adventure's First Stop is dropping the Kum & Go brand name in 2025. Salt Lake City, Utah-based Maverick acquired Iowa-headquartered Kum & Go in mid-2023.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roof Chicken and Biscuits locations. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.