Tom Thumb Opens New Site in Dallas Suburb

DFW might just stand for “destination for wares” as several grocers continue to expand their presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The latest: Tom Thumb unveiled a new location in Frisco, Texas.

The Albertsons-owned company welcomed shoppers to the store at 11401 Coit Road on April 17. The retailer anchors a new shopping development within the Lexington Village master planned community.

RELATED: Albertsons Streamlines Loyalty Program Experience

As with other Tom Thumb stores, this 58,000-square-foot supermarket carries everyday essentials, including an array of fresh foods and a variety of local products. The latest Frisco site also features an onsite Starbucks café, drive-thru pharmacy and an adjacent Tom Thumb Express with 12 fuel pumps and a full convenience store inside that building. Services include “DriveUp & Go” pickup and delivery.

“We are proud to continue to serve the Frisco community,” the retailer declared on its Facebook page. The grocer shared that it donated $40,000 to local community organizations to commemorate the grand opening.

This is the third Tom Thumb in the fast-growing DFW suburb of Frisco. It’s getting more competitive in that town, as H-E-B is currently building its second store in the community. That new H-E-B is slated to open later this year and is part of H-E-B’s broader expansion in North Texas.

The new Frisco Tom Thumb is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tom Thumb was founded in 1948 by two friends in Dallas, J.R. Bost and Bob Collum. Today, it is part of Albertsons Cos. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail food and drug stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 401 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century. With sales of $43 billion, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 430 stores and 154,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The largest privately held employer in Texas is No. 15 on The PG 100.