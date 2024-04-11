Walmart Opens 3 of 18 New Health Centers in Texas

Walmart has opened three new Walmart Health centers in Texas. Located in Pearland at 10505 Broadway Street, Sugar Land at 345 Highway 6 and Tomball at 22605 Tomball Parkway, these centers offer residents affordable and integrated health care services. The three locations are the first of 18 new Walmart Health centers coming to Texas this year.

First launched in 2019, Walmart Health centers are approximately 5,400 square feet and offer same-day primary care, dental, behavioral health, labs, x-ray, community health and telehealth – all in one facility located adjacent to a Walmart Supercenter.

“Today’s grand opening of Walmart Health in Sugar Land, Texas, marks the 50th location in the United States, an important milestone in our effort to increase access to integrated care,” remarked Dr. David Carmouche, SVP of healthcare delivery at Walmart. “We are excited to deepen Walmart Health’s presence in Texas beginning in April in Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. With the population of Texas continuing to grow, these Walmart Health centers will help address the demand for easy to access care for all seniors and their families.”

The Walmart Health centers in Texas will offer value-based care for certain senior populations, where board-certified providers make it easy for seniors to get annual check-ups, dental cleanings and support managing chronic conditions – all in one location with flexible scheduling options.

The other Walmart Health centers in Texas will open throughout the summer and fall and be located at the following:

15955 FM Rd 529, Houston

2727 Dunvale Rd, Unit D, Houston

4412 North Fwy, Houston

2391 S Wayside Dr, Unit D, Houston

3506 Highway 6 S, Suite B, Houston

951 W Belt Line Rd, Suite 100, Desoto

2900 Renaissance Square, Suite 100

7451 Mccart Ave, Suite 100, Fort Worth

5302 N Garland Ave, Suite 100, Garland

6001 N Central Expy, Suite 100, Plano

6401 NE Loop 820, Ste 200, North Richland Hills

8401 Anderson Blvd, Suite 100, Fort Worth

200 Short Blvd, STE 150, Dallas

4122 LBJ Fwy, STE 130, Dallas

202 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite

Additionally, the retailer will enter the Kansas City, Mo., market, opening four clinics there by the end of the year.

The Walmart Health centers will offer care seven days a week with weekend and evening hours as well as telehealth options on Sundays. Patients can begin making appointments now, input insurance information and confirm eligibility at walmarthealth.com. Walmart Health currently has 50 locations in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri and Texas.

Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites 19 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while its Sam’s Club division is No. 8. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.