Meijer Sets Opening Date for 1st Grocery Format Store in Indiana

The new Meijer Grocery store in Noblesville is the third in the recently-launched banner.

Meijer is readying its first smaller-format grocery store in the state of Indiana. The Michigan-based retailer will unveil its location in Noblesville, Ind., near Indianapolis, on July 11.

This is the third Meijer Grocery outpost, following the early 2023 openings of two stores in southeast Michigan, near Detroit. Located at 5956 Promenade Shops Boulevard, the Noblesville supermarket spans 90,000 square feet, compared with the trio of 159,000- square-foot supercenters that the retailer recently opened in Alliance and North Canton, Ohio, and in Hillsdale, Mich. Meijer currently operates 42 supercenters in Indiana.

RELATED: Meijer Supersizes Store Openings

The Meijer Grocery banner is centered on making the shopping experience easier and faster for customers on a typical grocery run. The store includes an array of everyday staples, plus full-service fresh-cut meat, in-store bakery and pharmacy departments and nonfood areas in the health and beauty, baby, pet, floral, party, and card categories. Shoppers can leverage tech-enabled services like Shop and Scan payments and digital ordering for delivery and pickup.

"Meijer has been providing an exceptional shopping experience to customers across Indiana for 30 years, and the Meijer Grocery in Noblesville will further solidify our commitment to the Hoosier State," said Travis Bernath, director of the latest Meijer Grocery in Noblesville. "We prioritize our customers' time, and ultimately developed this new streamlined grocery store format with convenience at the forefront. We're eager to deliver that experience and great value to area customers later this summer."

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.