Weis Markets Breaks Ground on Maryland Store

Weis Markets Chairman, CEO and President Jonathan Weis spoke during the May 24 groundbreaking ceremony for a new Weis Market store in Lake Linganore, Md.

Weis Markets held a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the construction of a new store. The Lake Linganore supermarket, which will be located on Old National Pike in Ijamsville, Md., is Weis Markets’ first new construction project since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

The store – the company’s 50th location in Maryland and seventh in the state’s Frederick County, will also showcase the latest in innovative store design, in addition to a six-pump Weis Gas N’ Go fuel center. Store features will include large fresh departments, a pharmacy and a grocery department offering a wide range of products.

“We are grateful to Lake Linganore for welcoming us to the community and showing enthusiastic support for our first new construction store in more than four years,” noted Weis Markets Chairman, CEO and President Jonathan Weis. “We are committed to providing our Lake Linganore customers with an enjoyable and convenient shopping experience for many years to come.”

Construction on the store is expected to wrap up in early 2025, and it’s anticipated to bring about 150 new jobs to the area.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.