Weis Markets Revamps Store in Central Pennsylvania

Weis Markets Inc., which has been focusing on providing low prices to consumers and improving efficiencies to streamline operations, is following a parallel track to store improvement. This week, the mid-Atlantic grocer announced an extensive remodeling project at its location in Chambersburg, Pa., in the south-central part of the state.

Along with aesthetic enhancements like décor, the store’s offerings and amenities will be updated. Shoppers will be able to enjoy a new wine and beer café, where they can pick from 450 varieties of premium, craft and imported beer and 300 varieties of imported and domestic wines. They can pair adult beverages with items from the expanded prepared meal section and meals-to-go area.

A larger dairy department and wider selection of specialty cheese are also in the works. As interest has grown in organic and natural items, the planners are also adding more of those items throughout the store.

“We are pleased to begin work on our Chambersburg store to bring our customers more convenient features and expanded variety,” said Maria Rizzo, VP of marketing and advertising. “At Weis, we always strive to elevate the customer shopping experience, and this remodel will allow our shoppers more options to choose from than ever before.”

The overhaul is expected to be completed by the end of summer. During the project, the store will open within its usual business hours.

In other news, Weis Markets shared this week that it has given $175,000 to the American Heart Association’s Life is Why program, supporting that group’s life-saving heart and brain health mission. Funds were raised through a register campaign in February, and Weis made its own company contribution.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates roughly 200 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.