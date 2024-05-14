Weis Markets’ Sustainability Report Charts Recent Green Moves

Weis Markets has issued a sustainability report detailing the grocer’s ongoing efforts to conserve resources, employ green design and employ other eco-friendly strategies.

Weis Markets has released its “2023 Sustainability Report: Doing Good for Food, Friends and Nature,” which covers the company’s progress in lowering its overall environmental impact across its seven-state footprint. The report details the grocer’s ongoing efforts to conserve resources, employ green design and employ other eco-friendly strategies. Since 2008, the company has reduced its overall greenhouse-gas emissions by 55%.

“In 2023, we continued to focus on waste reduction, conserving energy and incorporating green design into our operations,” noted Weis Markets Chairman, President and CEO Jonathan H. Weis. “Over the past year, we’ve made considerable progress to reduce, reuse and recycle what we would otherwise throw away thanks to the efforts of Weis associates who work in nearly 200 Weis store, distribution, manufacturing and support locations.”

Weis Markets’ major 2023 sustainability achievements included:

A 4% reduction in waste generated in 2023. During the year, 53% of the company’s waste was reused, repurposed or recycled, resulting in the diversion of nearly 41,000 tons from landfills.

Donating 1,627 tons of product to regional food banks in its market areas, a 24.3% increase.

Recycling 27,172 tons of cardboard, 326 tons of paper, 1,106 tons of plastic film, 196 tons of metal and 42 tons of electronics.

Returning 24,027 pails from the company’s floral department to vendors, conserving 9 tons of new polypropylene pails.

Reducing the company’s annual electricity use by 3.4 million kilowatt-hours via energy efficiency projects.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 196 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.