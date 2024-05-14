Grocers Go Green for Food Packaging

Sabert’s new line of Pulp Produce and Protein Trays are sustainable packaging alternatives to traditional foam trays that do not compromise on quality or performance.

“It’s not easy being green.”

Kermit the Frog will be happy to learn that this statement no longer holds true — at least in regard to retail packaging. This is driven by the fact that more than half of today’s shoppers are concerned about climate change, according to 84.51°, the retail data science, insights and media arm of The Kroger Co., which is based in Cincinnati. As a result, many consumers are striving to shop more sustainably, which includes being on the lookout for environmentally friendly packaging.

From the perimeter to center store, suppliers and food retailers are addressing the call for green packaging with solutions that don’t compromise on quality.

[RELATED: How Grocery Retailers Can Ensure Food Safety and Sustainability in Organic Food Packaging]

Planet-Friendly Perimeter

Food packaging solutions provider Sabert Corp. launched its new line of Pulp Protein and Produce Trays in April. This certified commercially compostable packaging solution provides foodservice operators with an eco-friendly alternative to traditional foam trays without adversely affecting performance.

The Pulp 2S Produce Tray caters to the growing consumer trend of hybrid cooking, blending meal planning, meal kits and ready-to-eat items. The tray is ideal for whole or cut vegetables and fruits and fresh meal ingredients. Engineered with Sabert’s Pulp Plus molded fiber blend, the Pulp Produce Tray is refrigerator- safe for up to seven days.

The Pulp 3P Protein Tray is suitable for a wide range of proteins, including chicken, beef, steak and seafood, as well as plant-based alternatives. Crafted with Sabert’s new proprietary Pulp Ultra coated formulation, the tray offers moisture protection, ensuring that oil-heavy food items remain fresh. The Pulp Protein Tray is designed to be refrigerator-safe for up to 30 days, which, according to the company, surpasses the average supermarket shelf life.

“Our new Pulp Produce and Protein Trays are the perfect example of Sabert’s mission-driven purpose of reinventing food packaging to nourish and protect our world,” says Stephny Halstead, VP, marketing and new product development at Sayreville, N.J.-based Sabert. “The trays combine sustainability, versatility and durability, helping retailers and operators meet the growing demand for environmentally responsible solutions that still deliver food protection, preservation and presentation.”

The compostable PFAS-free pulp trays are derived from renewable resources and support a circular solution with sustainable end-of-life disposal. Both trays can be overwrapped or film-sealed for easy integration into current supermarket operations.