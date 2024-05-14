Grocers Go Green for Food Packaging

On its journey to improved sustainability, Wegmans recently discovered an opportunity to trade plastic for renewable plant-based fiber in its poke bowl and power meal packaging.
A Grocer’s Green Journey
Sustainability is a major focus at Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans Food Markets Inc. Every year, it strives to further reduce its waste, carbon footprint and use of plastic packaging. For instance, the grocer recently found an unconventional solution in fiber-based packaging for its prepared food offerings. When it comes to improving sustainability, however, it’s all about the journey.
“We’ve been on a journey to reduce plastic packaging since 2019. It’s a priority for our company and for our customers,” says Jason Wadsworth, packaging, energy and sustainability category merchant at Wegmans. “The part that can be hard to understand is why it takes a journey. On the face of it, switching from one material to another seems like a fairly easy task, but the truth is, packaging is as complex as the food it’s protecting.”
According to the company, when switching to a more sustainable material like fiber, which isn’t as inherently good at protecting food as plastic, finding a solution that can accomplish this task is more difficult. The more complex the food, the harder it is to find a sustainable solution.
“When looking for a fiber-based option for our poke bowls and power meals, we faced a number of challenges, the biggest one being the oils, sauces and moisture,” explains Ed Riederer, sustainability procurement area manager for packaging at Wegmans. “Finding anything made of fiber that can contain those liquids was a challenge. On top of that, the packaging also had to stand up to production, storage in the coolers, and cold and/or hot merchandising.”
Adds Joe Pucci, Wegmans’ restaurant foods group manager: “You also have to look at how it travels and how it will hold up in a customer’s fridge. Then there are the labels — making sure they stick to the package, hold up and then also peel off when necessary. And most importantly, of course, is maintaining the integrity of the product, so we’re not changing the eating experience for our customers.”
To solve all of these challenges, Wegmans’ restaurant foods and sustainability teams partnered to find a solution that satisfied their combined wants and needs. For both groups, protecting the product and preserving its quality and integrity for customers to enjoy were top priorities.
“We had been exploring fiber-based packaging options for these products for some time, but nothing on the market could solve for the use case we had,” explains Wadsworth. “It wasn’t until recently that new innovation in fiber packaging made it possible for us to move away from plastic for these products.”
When it comes to sustainable packaging, the team’s focus is on reducing plastic usage and opting for packaging crafted from renewable or recycled materials. In the case of the poke bowls and the power meals, there was the opportunity to trade plastic for renewable plant-based fiber. However, switching to a fiber container won’t always be an option, based on the needs of certain products.
“There’s no one easy answer or approach for doing what’s best for the environment, and in many cases, it’s taking small steps to get closer to the ideal as the science and technology continue to evolve,” notes Wadsworth. “We continue to make progress, celebrating our wins while also tackling the next project.”
The team continues to focus its attention on packaging within its Market Café, currently testing a recyclable coffee cup that uses a water-based coating in place of the standard plastic lining.