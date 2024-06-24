Walmart Brings Free HIV Testing to More of Its Specialty Pharmacies

The HIV test is run using a blood sample, and results are available within 30 minutes. It is administered by a Walmart pharmacist, and during the screening, the pharmacist will also discuss preventive measures like STI tests, contraceptive use, the need for a pregnancy test, medication that can treat or prevent the spread of HIV, vaccines a patient may need, and more.

In the event of a positive result, pharmacists will help patients work with their primary care physicians or the department of health to order a confirmatory test.

