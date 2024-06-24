 Skip to main content

Walmart Brings Free HIV Testing to More of Its Specialty Pharmacies

Move follows successful pilot at 2 locations last year
Emily Crowe
Walmart pharmacy
Walmart’s HIV Point-of-Care Screening pilot is being extended to 18 additional Specialty Pharmacies of the Community.

In anticipation of National HIV Testing Day on June 27, Walmart is adding to its roster of pharmacies that offer its HIV Point-of-Care Screenings. Those tests were piloted at two of the retailer’s pharmacies in Virginia last year, with the aim of making health care more accessible, affordable and convenient.

Walmart’s HIV Point-of-Care Screening pilot will now be extended to 18 additional Specialty Pharmacies of the Community (SPOCs) throughout Colorado and Virginia. The retailer’s SPOCs are located within Walmart pharmacies, and this pilot expansion is slated to run through Sept. 27. 

“We remain on a dedicated journey to broaden access to HIV care while also doing our part to reduce the stigma associated with HIV,” said Kevin Host, SVP of pharmacy at Walmart. “Our newest HIV Point-of-Care Screening locations are led by pharmacists who are uniquely positioned to support those who are undiagnosed and experiencing symptoms during a time of uncertainty.”

The HIV test is run using a blood sample, and results are available within 30 minutes. It is administered by a Walmart pharmacist, and during the screening, the pharmacist will also discuss preventive measures like STI tests, contraceptive use, the need for a pregnancy test, medication that can treat or prevent the spread of HIV, vaccines a patient may need, and more. 

In the event of a positive result, pharmacists will help patients work with their primary care physicians or the department of health to order a confirmatory test.

Each week, about 240 million customers and members visit Walmart’s approximately 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century

