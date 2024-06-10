Kroger Health’s The Little Clinic Taps Into Weight Loss Craze

When medically appropriate, The Little Clinic patients can explore medical treatment, including GLP-1 medications such as Wegovy, as part of their weight loss plan.

Kroger Health’s The Little Clinic LLC has revamped its weight management program to offer a holistic and personalized approach to professional medical support and education. When medically appropriate, patients can explore medical treatment, including GLP-1 medications such as Wegovy and Zepabound, as part of their weight loss plan. Starting at $99 per visit, the program is accessible in person and via telehealth, and The Little Clinic accepts insurance plans to help cover costs. The program is currently available to patients in the states where The Little Clinic operates: Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.

“We know when patients achieve their healthy weight goals, they live healthier lives,” noted Meggen Brown, Kroger Health chief nursing officer. “This renewed weight management program will provide resources to patients struggling with their weight and weight-related health conditions to improve their overall well-being. Patients can meet with our team in their familiar neighborhood retailer or virtually in the comfort of their home. This is just one more way we are making health care convenient, accessible and affordable for families.”

The updated program’s patient-centered offerings now include resources on fresh, healthy foods; continuing medical visits from a board-certified clinical provider; routine coaching; community support information; and, if appropriate, the inclusion of prescribed FDA-approved medical treatments, including GLP-1s. The new approach also places emphasis on Kroger Health’s Food as Medicine philosophy, in which food plays an important role in preventing illness and ongoing health maintenance.

“Personalized and convenient care is at the center of everything we do,” said Theresa Riggs, the Cincinnati/Dayton division’s Little Clinic regional clinical leader. “Each treatment plan is personalized by licensed health care providers based on a patient’s health history as well as their overall health-and-wellness goals. We want to help our patients get and stay healthy. We value every aspect of their health care journey, and we are here to help them feel better and lead the healthiest life possible.”

Kroger Health and the Kroger Family of Pharmacies and The Little Clinic, LLC operate more than 2,200 pharmacies and 226 clinics in 35 states, with its team of 24,000 health care practitioners serving more than 17 million customers annually.

Cincinnati-based Kroger has nearly half a million associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.