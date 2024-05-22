Nestlé Debuts Frozen Food Line for Weight Loss Drug Users

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em? While many food and beverage brands have kept tabs on – and been wary of – the impact of weight-loss drugs on the marketplace, one major CPG has developed a portfolio aimed squarely at users of GLP-1 weight loss medications.

This week, Nestlé announced the launch of the Vital Pursuit line that supports weight management efforts achieved via injectable and oral drugs as well as traditional weight loss methods. Available in the fourth quarter of 2024 at select retailers around the United States, the collection features a variety of frozen items that are high in protein and contain essential nutrients and fiber.

Designed to complement shifting eating habits, the Vital Pursuit line includes bowls with whole grains or protein pasta, sandwich melts and pizza, retailing at $4.99 or below. Consumers can also find gluten-free options and air-fryer ready items for added convenience.

“At Nestlé we want to be there for every moment in our consumers’ lives — today and in the future. As the use of medications to support weight loss continues to rise, we see an opportunity to serve those consumers. Vital Pursuit provides accessible, great-tasting food options that support the needs of consumers in this emerging category,” said Steve Presley, CEO of Nestlé North America. “We’re leveraging our deep understanding of consumers and nutritional science to stay ahead of the trends that are shaping consumer behaviors, and innovating across our portfolio to deliver products people will love.”

Given the projection that GLP-1 users may top 30 million by 2030 and data showing that nearly half of U.S. consumers have tried to lose weight at some point during a given year, the potential for these kinds of products is great and growing.

“We know that every consumer on a health journey has individualized needs and considerations, and having options to support those needs will continue to play an important role,” said Tom Moe, president, Nestlé USA Meals Division. “Over the past several years, we have been expanding choices across our meals portfolio to address consumer eating habits, and as the market evolves, we’ll continue to expand Vital Pursuit with more product formats for our consumers.”