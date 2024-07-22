 Skip to main content

Big Y’s New Pharmacy App Is Up and Running

Patients can now manage their own health or that of loved ones, including pets
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Big Y App
Big Y RX is more than just an upgrade -- it’s a comprehensive suite of tools to support a patient’s health journey.

Big Y Foods Inc. has launched a new pharmacy mobile app. Launched in June, Big Y RX is more than just an upgrade from the original application. According to the grocer, it’s a comprehensive suite of tools to support a patient’s health journey. Designed for ease of use, it helps simplify patients' health care experiences, allowing them to manage their own health or that of their loved ones, including pets. 

Customers can use the following new features: 

  • Scan Refills: Easily order a refill by simply scanning the bar code on the container. 
  • Prescription Transfers: Transfer prescriptions in just one click. 
  • Family Account Management: Add family members, including pets, to manage the whole family’s health care in one place. 
  • Pharmacy Locator: Find the nearest Big Y Pharmacy. 
  • Medicine Reminders: Set daily reminders to take medications and stay on track. 
  • Refill Reminders: Never miss a dose with timely refill notifications. 
  • Customer Statement Access: Get immediate access to important tax documents. 
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Patients without access to a phone or mobile device can get all of the same services online.

[RELATED: Behind the Scenes of Big Y’s Tech Adoption]

“While the goal of the new app is to enhance customer experience, our pharmacists and pharmacy teams are always here to help you both in-person or over the phone,” said Kathy Premo, pharmacy services manager. “Also, patients can access all of the same services from the app on the pharmacy website platform.”

The Big Y RX app is available for download in the App Store, the Google Play Store or online at https://www.bigy.com/Pharmacy

Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, with locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, which together employ 12,000 associates. The company is No. 74 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds