Big Y’s New Pharmacy App Is Up and Running

Patients without access to a phone or mobile device can get all of the same services online.

“While the goal of the new app is to enhance customer experience, our pharmacists and pharmacy teams are always here to help you both in-person or over the phone,” said Kathy Premo, pharmacy services manager. “Also, patients can access all of the same services from the app on the pharmacy website platform.”

The Big Y RX app is available for download in the App Store, the Google Play Store or online at https://www.bigy.com/Pharmacy.

Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, with locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, which together employ 12,000 associates. The company is No. 74 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.