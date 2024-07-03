Walmart Sells Off MeMD Virtual Care Company

As it continues its exit from primary health care offerings, Walmart has sold virtual care service provider MeMD to healthcare technology company Fabric. MeMD was founded in 2010 and acquired by Walmart in 2021.

Fabric provides virtual behavioral, urgent and primary care benefits to 30,000 corporate, institutional and health plan partners, as well as to 5 million members. The company is expected to ensure a seamless transition for MeMD's existing patients, partners and clinicians during the acquisition, and will continue to serve Sam's Club members as a telehealth solution.

"The MeMD team built a leading virtual care offering, and we are excited to welcome them to Fabric," said Aniq Rahman, founder and CEO of Fabric. "This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision to transform healthcare delivery through innovative technology and exceptional patient care. The combination of our teams, technology, and clinicians strategically positions Fabric to quickly expand across payers, employers, and provider organizations."

In April, Walmart announced the closure of its Walmart Health segment, which encompassed 51 health centers across five states, as well as a virtual care offering. The company cited the fact that it is not a sustainable business model for it to continue.