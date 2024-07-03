Walgreens Shows Support for People With Diabetes

Walgreens will once more take part in the Friends for Life Conference, which brings together experts, adults, children and families for a weekend to inspire and connect the diabetes community.

Walgreens is scheduled to take part for the second year as a sponsor of Children with Diabetes (CWD), a West Chester, Ohio-based nonprofit organization that provides education and support to people with type 1 diabetes, at the group’s upcoming Friends for Life (FFL) Conference. The drug store will highlight several offerings and health care solutions for diabetes at the annual event, slated for July 9-14 in Orlando, Fla. FFL brings together experts, adults, children and families for a weekend to inspire and connect the diabetes community.

“Roughly half of the U.S. population is living with diabetes or pre-diabetes,” noted Tracey D. Brown, EVP and president, Walgreens Retail, and chief customer officer. “Having access to resources and a supportive community pharmacist can have a great impact on managing their health. Walgreens believes in CWD’s mission to empower families and all people living with diabetes to enjoy healthy, enriched lives. As a person living with diabetes for 20 years, I want to encourage others with this chronic condition not to give up – keep thriving.”

Walgreens offers an expansive assortment of diabetes products and services, including blood glucose meters and testing strips, at-home A1C test kits, and trained pharmacists specializing in diabetes care.

[Read more: OP-ED: How Grocers Play a Key Role in Healthy Eating]