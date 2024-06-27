Thousands of Store Closures 'Imminent' at Walgreens

It was a bumpy third quarter that led to some hard decisions as the organization continues its ongoing strategic review. Although third quarter sales increased 2.6% on a year-over-year (YoY) basis, adjusted operating income tumbled 36.3%, reflecting lower sale-leaseback gains and softer performance in the U.S. retail and pharmacy segments.

Retail sales slid 4% during the quarter versus a year ago, and comps dipped 2.3% during that time frame. Higher shrink levels contributed to the losses, WBA reported.

That said, there were some bright spots, including positive growth in U.S. healthcare led by the VillageMD and Shields businesses. WBA emphasized that it is working to align the U.S. pharmacy and healthcare organizations for improved go-to-market capabilities.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is an integrated health care, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day. It has approximately 12,500 locations across the United States, Europe and Latin America and employs more than 315,000 people. The Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens brand operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It’s No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.