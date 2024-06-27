Walgreens Works With TradeBeyond to Enhance Sourcing Practices

The TradeBeyond platform will manage various processes, in addition to being used for overall sourcing and order management follow-up, within Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Global Sourcing function.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Global Sourcing has selected the multi-enterprise platform from management solution provider TradeBeyond, with the aim of optimizing and standardizing the drug store chain’s operations across its retail brands and adopting more innovative and agile sourcing practices.

The TradeBeyond platform will manage various processes within WBA’s Global Sourcing function, in addition to being used for overall sourcing and order management follow-up. The platform will additionally replace several legacy and redundant systems to create digital efficiencies, streamline processes, and enable data transparency and integrity.

