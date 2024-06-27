Walgreens Works With TradeBeyond to Enhance Sourcing Practices
“We’re excited by the benefits that will be realized through our Global Sourcing transformation, which will support the growth of WBA-owned brands globally” said Adam Swallow, WBA’s VP, global sourcing and quality,. “TradeBeyond will support us to deliver improved supply chain transparency, increased speed to market, a unified process for our operations, and a platform to manage collaboration internally and with our supplier partners.”
“It’s a validation of time, effort and innovation that WBA Global Sourcing has enlisted us for such a major initiative that reinforces its standing as a global leader in retail pharmacy,” added Michael Hung, CEO of San Diego-based TradeBeyond. “As global supply chain disruptions and the call for greater transparency make everyday news, businesses are moving ahead with crucial investments in supply chain digitalization. Our partnership with WBA and so many of the world’s largest retailers continues to demonstrate the trust in TradeBeyond as the multi-enterprise platform of choice to foster a more agile, resilient retail supply chain.”
Implementation has begun on an iterative schedule that will permit WBA Global Sourcing to start using the platform this coming fall.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is an integrated health care, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day. It has approximately 12,500 locations across the United States, Europe and Latin America and employs more than 315,000 people. The Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens brand operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It’s No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.