Walgreens Optimizes Store Ops With Zebra
Along with Workcloud Actionable Intelligence, the retailer is using Workcloud Task Management and Workcloud Demand Intelligence software to reduce total retail loss, improve task management and optimize inventory. Additionally, Walgreens is employing Zebra’s modular software compatibility with the vendor’s hardware. Most of the workforce and task management features are integrated with Zebra TC52 mobile computers and wearables, working in tandem with its DS3608/MP7000 scanners and ZT610/ZT620 printers.
“Walgreens is enhancing its business processes with Zebra’s comprehensive Workcloud Software suite and hardware solutions,” said Suresh Menon, SVP and general manager, software solutions at Lincolnshire, Ill.-based Zebra. “We are committed to helping retailers like Walgreens work in new ways with technology to modernize operations, increase accountability and visibility, and equip associates with actionable intelligence for better business outcomes and savings.”
According to the companies, the deployment of Zebra’s Workcloud Actionable Intelligence has resulted in a net gain of millions of dollars over five years and has benefited 20,000 associates across the company, including asset protection, store operations, pharmacy managers and inventory specialists. Workcloud Actionable Intelligence also allowed Walgreens to address phantom inventory, shelf gaps, fraud detection, and high shrink rates from markdown noncompliance, lowering waste by 27%. This has placed Walgreens in a good position to reach its modernization goals.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is an integrated health care, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day. It has approximately 12,500 locations across the United States, Europe and Latin America and employs more than 315,000 people. The Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens brand operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It’s No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.