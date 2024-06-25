Walgreens Optimizes Store Ops With Zebra

The deployment of Zebra’s Workcloud Actionable Intelligence has resulted in a net gain of millions of dollars over five years and has benefited 20,000 associates across Walgreens, according to the companies.

In the years since Walgreens Boots Alliance has deployed Workcloud Actionable Intelligence software from digital solution Zebra Technologies Corp., the drug store chain has saved millions of dollars by improving operational compliance and its ability to identify and reduce shrink, according to a recent case study.

Zebra’s Modern Store framework was created to enhance asset protection, better equip associates with technology, and maximize operational visibility. Since it carries critical health care products and prescription medications at its 8,000 locations in all 50 states, Walgreens sought an intuitive analytics solution to uncover issues and resolve areas of loss in real time.

