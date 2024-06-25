 Skip to main content

Walgreens Optimizes Store Ops With Zebra

Software and hardware solutions have enhanced customer experience, saved millions of dollars
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Walgreens Las Vegas Main Image
The deployment of Zebra’s Workcloud Actionable Intelligence has resulted in a net gain of millions of dollars over five years and has benefited 20,000 associates across Walgreens, according to the companies.

In the years since Walgreens Boots Alliance has deployed Workcloud Actionable Intelligence software from  digital solution Zebra Technologies Corp., the drug store chain has saved millions of dollars by improving operational compliance and its ability to identify and reduce shrink, according to a recent case study.

Zebra’s Modern Store framework was created to enhance asset protection, better equip associates with technology, and maximize operational visibility. Since it carries critical health care products and prescription medications at its 8,000 locations in all 50 states, Walgreens sought an intuitive analytics solution to uncover issues and resolve areas of loss in real time.

[Read more: Southeastern Grocers Modernizes Workforce Solutions]

“Recognizing the advantages of today's digital technologies, we implemented Zebra’s leading-edge software and hardware solutions to streamline our operations and better support our employees and customers,” noted Tim Bailey, senior manager, asset protection solutions at Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens Boots Alliance. “The integration of Zebra’s solutions has yielded positive outcomes, empowering our business with tools to enhance associate engagement, improve inventory accuracy and elevate the customer experience.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Along with Workcloud Actionable Intelligence, the retailer is using Workcloud Task Management and Workcloud Demand Intelligence software to reduce total retail loss, improve task management and optimize inventory. Additionally, Walgreens is employing Zebra’s modular software compatibility with the vendor’s hardware. Most of the workforce and task management features are integrated with Zebra TC52 mobile computers and wearables, working in tandem with its DS3608/MP7000 scanners and ZT610/ZT620 printers. 

“Walgreens is enhancing its business processes with Zebra’s comprehensive Workcloud Software suite and hardware solutions,” said Suresh Menon, SVP and general manager, software solutions at Lincolnshire, Ill.-based Zebra.  “We are committed to helping retailers like Walgreens work in new ways with technology to modernize operations, increase accountability and visibility, and equip associates with actionable intelligence for better business outcomes and savings.”

According to the companies, the deployment of Zebra’s Workcloud Actionable Intelligence has resulted in a net gain of millions of dollars over five years and has benefited 20,000 associates across the company, including asset protection, store operations, pharmacy managers and inventory specialists. Workcloud Actionable Intelligence also allowed Walgreens to address phantom inventory, shelf gaps, fraud detection, and high shrink rates from markdown noncompliance, lowering waste by 27%. This has placed Walgreens in a good position to reach its modernization goals.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is an integrated health care, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day. It has approximately 12,500 locations across the United States, Europe and Latin America and employs more than 315,000 people. The Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens brand operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It’s No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Also Worth Reading

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds