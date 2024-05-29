Walgreens Offering Savings on More Than 1,000 Items

Walgreens is the latest retailer to offer savings on national and private label brand products this summer.

Walgreens is joining a growing number of food retailers offering shoppers a break on prices this summer as it introduces more opportunities to save money at the register. The retail pharmacy is lowering prices on more than 1,300 national and store brand products, including food, health and wellness, personal care, and seasonal categories.

Examples of these price reductions include:

One a Day 80ct Men's and Women’s Gummy Vitamins now $11.99 (was $13.49)

Always Pad Mod Regular (20ct) now $6.99 (was $7.49)

Clean & Clear Foaming Facial Cleanser now $6.99 (was $7.99)

Eucerin Advance Repair Hand Cream now $5.99 (was $7.29)

Kanka Soft Brush Tooth and Gum Pain Gel 0.07 oz now $7.99 (was $9.79)

Salonpas Pain Relief Patch now $10.99 (was $11.99)

Nine (9) Can Igloo Hard Cooler now $25.00 (was $29.99)

Squishmallow 16” plush now $20.00 (was $24.99)

Bring on the Sun Youth Dive Rings and Goggles now $3.00 (was $4.99)

Lasko 20” Box Fan now $25.00 (was $29.99)

Nice! Mini Pretzels now $1.99 (was $2.79)

Nice! Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips now $1.99 (was $2.79)

The company will also run a series of promotional campaigns this summer, including the return of myW Days in mid-July.

“Walgreens understands our customers are under financial strain and struggle to purchase everyday essentials. We continue to be committed to our customers by lowering prices on over a thousand additional items, something we’ve been doing since October of 2023,” said Tracey D. Brown, EVP, president, Walgreens Retail & chief customer officer. “Through myWalgreens loyalty program, our more than 110 million members receive personalized offerings daily. Listening to our customers and offering quality products, value, and convenience every day is our continued commitment.”

Other food retailers are working to pass savings on to their customers this summer. Last week, Amazon Fresh announced that it will offer greater savings for customers shopping both in-store and online as it lowers prices on a rotating selection of products.

Target is also lowering prices on more than 5,000 products throughout its stores. Price cuts have already gone live on 1,500 food, beverage and household essential items, with more price cuts planned throughout the summer.

Additionally, ALDI is passing along $100 million in savings to its customers through Labor Day by dropping prices on more than 250 already discounted items. The price drop will nearly double savings from last year, building on the retailer's announcement last May that it was reducing prices on products to save shoppers more than $60 million.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is an integrated health care, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day. It has approximately 12,500 locations across the United States, Europe and Latin America and employs more than 315,000 people. The Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens brand operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It’s No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.