Target Lowering Prices on 5,000 Items

Prices will be lower at Target this summer across more than 5,000 national and own brand products.

Target is helping its customers get ready for summer by lowering prices on more than 5,000 products throughout its stores. Price cuts have already gone live on 1,500 food, beverage and household essential items, with more price cuts planned throughout the summer.

New, lower prices will be reflected on everyday essentials like milk, meat, bread, soda, fresh fruit and vegetables, snacks, yogurt, peanut butter, coffee, diapers, paper towels, pet food and more. Price cuts will be seen across both national brands and Target’s own brands such as up&up, Everspring and Good & Gather.

"We know consumers are feeling pressured to make the most of their budget, and Target is here to help them save more," said Rick Gomez, EVP and chief food, essentials and beauty officer at Target. "Our teams work hard to deliver great value every day, and these new lower prices across thousands of items will add up to additional big savings for the millions of consumers that shop Target each week for their everyday needs."

New prices will be reflected with easy-to-see red tags in store, as well as online at Target.com and the Target app.

Last week, Target unveiled its newest marketing campaign, That Target Feeling. In it, the retailer spotlights scenes and lyrics inspired by real customers who post on social media to share what the company calls “the joys they’ve felt at Target.”

According to the company, Target is mentioned more than 50,000 times a day in user-generated content and is the most followed big-box retailer on TikTok. The new campaign spotlights some of the popular Target activities featured on social media, such as decorating shopping carts and posing for selfies at checkout.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.