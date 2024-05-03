ALDI Gives Shoppers a Price Break This Summer
Last month, ALDI spoofed other food retailers' paid membership programs, pointing out that shoppers don’t need to be in a club to enjoy its deals. The discount grocer launched a tongue-in-cheek promotion of a free ALDI+ program and a “crown-jewel membership” with perks like USDA-graded meat, fresh produce and premium budget-friendly wine.
Lest anyone get carried away, ALDI reminded consumers, “We’re only kidding -- unlike other retailers, exclusive memberships aren’t an ALDI thing.”
According to the company, its everyday low-price groceries attract millions of customers across the country each month. This demand is driving ALDI growth, so much so that the company plans to add 800 stores across the United States over the next five years.
With more than 2,300 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.