ALDI Gives Shoppers a Price Break This Summer

From picnic necessities and barbecue essentials to travel-ready snacks and better-for-you foods, ALDI is reducing already low prices on 250-plus summer essentials.

Grocer ALDI is planning to pass along $100 million in savings through Labor Day by dropping prices on more than 250 already discounted items. The price drop will nearly double savings from last year, building on the retailer's announcement last May that it was reducing prices on products to save shoppers more than $60 million.

“ALDI is always looking for ways to help customers save money, but with more experts warning of persistent inflation, the time was right to deliver even greater discounts on our already low prices for the second year in a row,” said Dave Rinaldo, president of ALDI U.S. “We don’t want food prices to hold people back from getting together with friends and family or spending time outdoors this season.”

This summer, ALDI is reducing costs on seasonal must-haves, including picnic necessities, barbecue essentials, travel-ready snacks and better-for-you foods.