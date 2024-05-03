ALDI Gives Shoppers a Price Break This Summer

Discount grocer lowers prices on 250+ summer essentials, nearly doubling savings from last year's savings event
Marian Zboraj
From picnic necessities and barbecue essentials to travel-ready snacks and better-for-you foods, ALDI is reducing already low prices on 250-plus summer essentials.

Grocer ALDI is planning to pass along $100 million in savings through Labor Day by dropping prices on more than 250 already discounted items. The price drop will nearly double savings from last year, building on the retailer's announcement last May that it was reducing prices on products to save shoppers more than $60 million. 

“ALDI is always looking for ways to help customers save money, but with more experts warning of persistent inflation, the time was right to deliver even greater discounts on our already low prices for the second year in a row,” said Dave Rinaldo, president of ALDI U.S. “We don’t want food prices to hold people back from getting together with friends and family or spending time outdoors this season.” 

This summer, ALDI is reducing costs on seasonal must-haves, including picnic necessities, barbecue essentials, travel-ready snacks and better-for-you foods. 

Last month, ALDI spoofed other food retailers' paid membership programs, pointing out that shoppers don’t need to be in a club to enjoy its deals. The discount grocer launched a tongue-in-cheek promotion of a free ALDI+ program and a “crown-jewel membership” with perks like USDA-graded meat, fresh produce and premium budget-friendly wine.

Lest anyone get carried away, ALDI reminded consumers, “We’re only kidding -- unlike other retailers, exclusive memberships aren’t an ALDI thing.”

According to the company, its everyday low-price groceries attract millions of customers across the country each month. This demand is driving ALDI growth, so much so that the company plans to add 800 stores across the United States over the next five years.

With more than 2,300 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named it Retailer of the Year for 2023 and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers in 2024. 

