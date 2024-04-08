ALDI Spoofs Paid Membership Program

On the heels of Target rolling out a new tiered membership program with a paid level, ALDI is here to remind shoppers that they don’t need to be in a club to enjoy deals. The retailer, which is dramatically expanding its footprint following the final acquisition of Southeastern Grocers and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners, sent out a tongue-in-cheek announcement of a free ALDI+ program and a “crown-jewel “membership” with perks like USDA quality meat, fresh produce and premium, budget friendly wine.

Lest anyone get carried away, ALDI reminded consumers, “We’re only kidding, unlike other retailers, exclusive memberships aren’t an ALDI thing.” ALDI underscored everyday low prices that are possible due to the retailer’s efficient assortments and operations.

The new promotion, with a tagline of “Never pay extra to shop” dropped this week on the recently-refreshed company website. ALDI is raising its profile along with its presence, as the grocer is expected to open 800 new stores by the end of 2028.

ALDI serves millions of customers across the country each month. With more than 2,300 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named it Retailer of the Year for 2023.