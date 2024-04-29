Majority of Shoppers Won't Buy Nonfood Items at Grocery Stores

Nearly 70% of those surveyed say that they typically do not visit the general merchandise, household products, personal care, or health and beauty products aisles at their traditional grocery stores.

Shoppers believe that grocery stores are just for food and beverage, presenting an opportunity for retailers to expand their assortments.

New survey data from Acosta Group found that 87% of grocery shoppers buy health and beauty care (HBC) and general merchandise (GM) products outside of the grocery channel. Nearly 70% of those surveyed say that they typically do not visit the general merchandise, household products, personal care, or health and beauty products aisles at their traditional grocery stores.

[RELATED: Prices Varied Considerably Across 10 Key Grocery Categories in Q1]

Top shopper considerations for HBC and GM purchases are price and selection. Nearly half (47%) of consumers surveyed say that they shop at their favorite retailer for the lowest everyday prices, while a similar number (45%) say that it is because their preferred retailer offers the selection of products they want to buy.

Conversely, nearly half (48%) of these shoppers say that it is because of their negative perceptions of price and promotions at grocery stores that they do not shop for HBC and GM products frequently when making their food and beverage purchases. A large majority (80%) of shoppers say that better prices and promotions could help grocers gain more business.

"We identify the biggest challenges grocery retailers face in this study related to HBC and GM purchasing, and present solutions for how to reset shopper perceptions and expectations, addressing category opportunities, pricing, promotion, and product selection," said Kathy Risch, senior VP of thought leadership and shopper insights at Acosta Group.

The Acosta Group study identified a top 10 “gateway categories” for grocers that represent 85% of volume for HBC and 76% of volume for GM in grocery, per NIQ Panel data, including over-the-counter (OTC), nutrition, oral care, bath/shower, kitchen, outdoor recreation, batteries and others.

Acosta Group found that 90% of shoppers are planners when purchasing food, HBC and GM, although 70% admit to buying products on impulse. Shoppers are far more open to impulse purchases in HBC and GM (27%) compared to food (8%).

"We believe grocery retailers have an exciting and expansive opportunity to capture and grow HBC and GM sales," said Shannon Hodock, senior VP of client development at Acosta Group. "Strategically, retailers need to create a targeted 'get on the grocery list' campaign for their shoppers, incorporating a holistic omnichannel strategy and a customized marketing plan as they tackle the three key challenges to overcoming current perceptions and shopping habits."

This article first appeared in sister publication Chain Store Age.