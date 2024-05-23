Amazon Fresh Joins List of Food Retailers Cutting Prices

It’s becoming the summer of savings as more and more grocers cut prices on select products in an effort to help shoppers save money at the register. Amazon Fresh announced today that it will offer greater savings for customers shopping both in-store and online as it lowers prices on a rotating selection of products.

Discounted products at Amazon Fresh will rotate on a weekly basis, with customers able to save up to 30% on 4,000 grocery items across the store, from meat, seafood, frozen food, dairy, and cheese to beverages, snacks, and pastas. Products will include both top national brands and Amazon’s private label items.

"We offer great prices on quality items every day at Amazon Fresh, ensuring grocery shopping is convenient and affordable for all our customers,” said Claire Peters, worldwide VP, Amazon Fresh. “Increasing our Weekly Deals across thousands of items and expanding the reach of Prime Savings at Amazon Fresh is just one way that we’re continuing to invest in competitive pricing and savings for all of our customers – both in-store and online.”

Additionally, Amazon Fresh in the U.S. has also expanded Prime Savings. Prime members now have the opportunity to save 10% on hundreds of grocery items when shopping online.

Last week, Target announced that it is lowering prices on more than 5,000 products throughout its stores. Price cuts have already gone live on 1,500 food, beverage and household essential items, with more price cuts planned throughout the summer.

ALDI is also passing along $100 million in savings to its customers through Labor Day by dropping prices on more than 250 already discounted items. The price drop will nearly double savings from last year, building on the retailer's announcement last May that it was reducing prices on products to save shoppers more than $60 million.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. PG named both companies as its Retailers of the Century.