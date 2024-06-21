Walmart Uses Emerging Tech to Improve Produce Sourcing

According to Walmart, cherries and blackberries were chosen because of their high sensitivity to temperature fluctuations and moisture levels, which can affect their growth, quality, transport and shelf life. The real-time monitoring will help drive rapid response to adverse environmental conditions, and therefore help Walmart better manage supply and enhance overall produce quality.

“Walmart’s global scale and commitment to strengthening sustainable supply chains makes them the ideal partner for Agritask’s tech solutions,” said Ofir Ardon, CEO of Agritask. “We are thrilled to have Walmart become the first retail partner to integrate Yield Intelligence, adopting our data-driven innovation built on 15 years of optimizing agricultural supply chains to reshape how enterprises collaborate with suppliers. Together, we are uniquely positioned to implement scalable, climate-smart and risk-ready solutions that optimize sourcing from the ground up.”

Depending on pilot results, Walmart could consider leveraging Agritask’s technology and insights at scale for a second growing season.

