Dole’s Tropical Fruit Portfolio Expands to Include Mangoes

Dole Food Co. has broadened its tropical product portfolio by launching a full line of mangoes.

The company is introducing Ataulfos, Tommy Atkins, Kents, Keitts and Hadens mango varieties currently sourced from Mexico, Guatemala and Costa Rica, with plans to expand to Ecuador and Peru.

"We are thrilled to add these incredible mango varieties to our portfolio for customers looking to further build their produce departments," said Brennon Neff, VP of Dole Pineapple Sales. "At Dole, we are committed to providing our Dole customers with the highest-quality produce from around the world, and we believe that these additions will delight their shoppers and inspire culinary creativity."

According to the company, Ataulfo mangoes are renowned for their deep flavor, succulent sweetness, buttery texture and vibrant color. They have only around 60 calories per serving and are packed with essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin A and potassium.

Tommy Atkins mangoes are sweet, tangy, and rich in vitamin C, vitamin A and dietary fiber. With their vibrant color, firm texture and juicy flesh, Tommy Atkins mangoes can be enjoyed fresh or incorporated into a variety of culinary creations, according to Dole.

Kent mangoes are celebrated for their sweet and rich flavor. Characterized by smooth flesh and tropical undertones, these mangoes are a good source of vitamin C, vitamin A and dietary fiber. With their orange-red skin and juicy texture, Kent mangoes are often enjoyed fresh, blended into smoothies, or added to salads and desserts.

Keitt mangoes are prized for their uniquely sweet and mildly tart flavor profile. They feature firm, fiberless flesh and a hint of citrus undertones. Keitt mangoes have green skin even when ripe and are touted for their prolonged shelf life and smooth texture.

Haden mangoes are distinguished by their sweet and tropical flavor, and juicy, aromatic taste. Like others, these mangoes are a good source of vitamin C, vitamin A and dietary fiber. Haden mangoes also have vibrant red-orange skin and a smooth texture.

As with with products such as bananas and pineapple, Dole’s move into the mango segment follows its launch of pitaya (aka dragon fruit).

Dole Food Co., part of Dublin, Ireland-based Dole plc, is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Last month, Dole plc agreed with Fresh Express Inc. to terminate the previously announced agreement under which Fresh Express would have acquired Dole’s Fresh Vegetables Division. This termination is the result of the U.S. Department of Justice’s decision that it will pursue litigation to prevent the transaction.