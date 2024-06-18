'Moderation' Is the Word for Prices, Sales in May

The pace of life isn’t the only thing that slows down in summer, when school is out and many people go on vacation. Recent data indicates an easing of consumer spending and a static level of grocery inflation.

According to fresh numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, overall retail sales rose a scant 0.1% in May and adjusted grocery store sales dipped by 0.4%, to $73.81 billion from $74.09 billion the prior month.

Although those statistics suggest that consumers may be in caution mode as the mid-point of 2024 arrives, other government data indicates that inflation is stabilizing. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on June 12 that the food-at-home Consumer Price Index (CPI) was unchanged from April to May.

The index for dairy and related products declined 0.5% last month, as did the CPI for nonalcoholic beverages, down 0.3%. The index for fruits and vegetable and “other” food at home was unchanged during this time. Prices in the meat, poultry, fish and egg and cereals and bakery product categories each increased by 0.2% in May.

At the same time, other food and beverage sectors are experiencing challenges. The CPI for food away from home climbed again last month, edging 0.4% higher and continuing an upward trend. The U.S. Census Bureau reported that advance sales were down 0.4% in foodservice and drinking establishments in May.