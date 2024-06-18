'Moderation' Is the Word for Prices, Sales in May

(Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, June 2024)
The subdued data reflects the marketplace, according to some analysts. “Even as the CPI held steady in May and gas prices dropped, inflation remains incredibly stubborn. This held back a greater monthly spending increase. Overall inflation is slowing, but food prices remain high, and they're higher than they were last year,” observed Chip West, a retail and consumer behavior expert at Vericast.
Still, he said, the climate is better for grocers than restaurateurs. “Buying food from grocery stores continues to be more affordable for consumers compared to dining out. In order to maintain this momentum, grocers need to focus on promoting value, affordability, and their popular private labels for the deal-savvy consumer,” West advised.
Anne-Marie Roerink, principal at 210 Analytics, agreed. “Inflation in food retailing is leveling off but remains high in foodservice, resulting in a home-centric month and a big May performance for many fresh departments,” she declared. According to Roerink’s latest performance reports released this week, total food and beverage sales rose 2.3% on a year-over-year basis last month amid mild inflation.
Data from 210 Analytics and Circana shows that produce was a hotspot last month, posting a 5.9% gain in pounds for fruit and a 2.4% bump for vegetables. Meat was the biggest driver in fresh, with $9.9 billion in sales during May, and deli departments also fared well, with 3.9% growth in pounds sold, led by prepared meats, pizza and appetizers.