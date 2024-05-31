Shoppers Still Want the Best Bacon

Although inflation has caused some consumers to cut back on food spending that can be described as discretionary, that doesn’t necessarily apply in all cases.

Hamburg, Germany-based market researcher Statista reported that bacon consumption in the United States has gained consistently over the past dozen years or so. In 2011, about 240 million consumers in the United States consumed bacon, compared with about 65 million who didn’t. In 2023, those figures were 274 million versus 60 million. The projection for 2024 is 276 million versus 60 million. As such, 79% of consumers were bacon eaters in 2011, versus the projection of 82% in 2024.

Consumers may cut back on restaurant meals, but they want restaurant quality at home, so the trade-off means that, for a portion of the shopping public, premium products are actually more attractive than they might have been. Given its appeal on its own or as an enhancer for any number of dishes, premium bacon may be especially favored.

Thicker cuts and flavors have generated greater consumer interest in premium bacon, with some producers focusing on high-quality traditional processes, while others focus on variations such as turkey, pre-cooked and uncured bacon, all of which can add value, thanks to the various preferences consumers have today.