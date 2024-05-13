Majority of Consumers Can Be Persuaded to Spend More on Meat

Cargill's Sterling Silver Premium Beef products are found in restaurants and grocery stores across the United States and Canada.
Different Views
Anne-Marie Roerink, principal and founder of San Antonio-based 210 Analytics LLC, notes that how consumers look at premium meat is different today, because their preferences are more personalized.
“Premium is definitely a moving target as it relates to consumers,” she says. “Whereas the industry has very specific standards and definitions relative to quality, such as Select, Choice and Prime for beef, premium can mean all sorts of things to consumers. It can be where they buy it, something with a particular production claim, a particular breed, what they’re doing with it, but obviously also the cut and kind they are purchasing. Relative to where, consumers often see purchasing something from the butcher as being more premium. Likewise, in stores, they view meat and poultry sold in the full-service case as being more premium. In some cases, this is absolutely true, with many grocers focused on higher-end beef and pork cuts at the counter.”
Roerink adds that another consideration is that the consumer definition of premium is related to production claims such as organic, grass-fed or free-range. For many consumers, health, animal welfare and the environment are all interconnected when they think of a better-for-you choice.
“There is certainly a price differential, which also feeds into that premium definition,” she points out.
Additionally, branding continues to play a role in how consumers look at premium meat.
“Breeds such as Angus and Hereford have done a tremendous job in driving a quality and premium image,” says Roerick. “One of the strongest examples there is Certified Angus Beef, that through very precise quality standards has developed a differentiated position in the consumer’s mind by always educating about the intersection between quality and consistency and taste.”
Although it may be a more fragmented segment of the meat business, some traditional considerations continue to weigh heavily when it comes to consumer perceptions of premium meat, even if recent events have had their own particular effects. Take beef, for example.
“Consumers continue to prioritize taste, texture and tenderness when purchasing and consuming beef,” observes Hilary Gerard, director of retail marketing for the North American protein business at Cargill, in Wayzata, Minn. “The pandemic fueled interest in premium cuts, as consumers had more time to sharpen their culinary skills at home and attempted to replicate restaurant meals that were unavailable at the time. While higher-income consumers express a willingness to pay more for premium types of meat such as USDA Prime, Angus, grass-fed, organic and Wagyu beef, we’ve seen inflation impacting some consumers, especially those with lower household incomes.”
Creekstone Farms, for one, has evolved its business in alignment with changing consumer circumstances, notes Ryan Meyer, the company’s SVP of procurement and marketing.
“While Creekstone Farms continues to have strong demand from the foodservice sector, the past few years we’ve witnessed a surge in retail interest,” says Meyer. “In response, we have adapted our operations to ensure a consistent supply of top-tier products for consumers. We take pride in our array of offerings – from high-end steaks for special occasions to practical options like ground beef or pork loins for a weekday meal. We are committed to equipping our retailer partners as the ultimate destination for consumers.”
“Beef consumption had been on the rise prior to the pandemic, but the pandemic broadened and grew the consumer base for premium meats,” says Gerard. “Consumption behaviors have remained consistent over the last few years, with younger consumers, and especially Gen Z and Millennials, driving consumption growth, according to our proprietary research.”