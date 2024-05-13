Majority of Consumers Can Be Persuaded to Spend More on Meat

A nudge can get consumers thinking about the value of premium meat, like these examples from Tyson, as the centerpiece of a restaurant-caliber dinner at home.

‘A Gentle Nudge’

The impact of price, combined with longer-term demographic shifts, hints at an opportunity to realign assortment, marketing and merchandising to address changing purchase patterns. Inflation may put pressure on consumers overall, but Patrick Fleming, new business development manager at Midan Marketing, a Chicago-based marketing agency specializing in the meat and agriculture industries, says that doesn’t necessarily mean that consumers are shying away from premium meat. Rather, he argues, consumers are making choices in their budgeting, at times cutting back on other items to make premium purchases on those foods, including meat, that make the meal.

Given that many consumers improved their cooking skills during the pandemic, and that restaurant meals are often cut back when consumers are under budget pressure, premium meat is a simple-to-prepare way to get a restaurant-quality meal at home, and so becomes a bargain, particularly if grocers remind their shoppers of that fact. Simple messaging on how premium meat can make a meal special can get a Wednesday shopper thinking about the weekend and how they would like to see a delicious cut of meat come sizzling out of the broiler or off the grill.

[RELATED: What's 'Hot' On the Grill?]

“A gentle nudge can move premium meat up the shopper’s mental page,” advises Fleming.

An understanding of consumer preferences on a community-by-community and even a store-by- store basis is key to maximizing premium meat sales potential. Convenience remains important but takes a backseat to price as consumers balance their spending. Meat and poultry can be found in 87% of home-prepared meals, which reflects a mix of scratch-cooked and semi-and fully prepared items.

Most consumers bought value-added products, typically sold at a price premium, less often in 2023, according to FMI, but that’s the first time in years that value-added meat and poultry sales were down, demonstrating that convenience can get consumers to pay a premium for meat, even if inflation has crimped gains there. However, grocers themselves can help shoppers create meals that they’ll want to make again: 92% of shoppers agree that meat and poultry have a great price/value pairing. So, in-store messaging as simple as reminding consumers that premium meat and a salad can be a great dinner can encourage purchasing, suggests Fleming.

According to Jackie Lopez, director of marketing for Arkansas City, Kan.-based Creekstone Farms: “In the last five years, premium meats have truly come into their own. The 2024 ‘Power of Meat’ report reaffirmed consumers remain keen on recreating a fine-dining experience at home. The data showed us that among the 43% of consumers who dine out less frequently, 75% are trying to create restaurant-style dishes at home. That translates into 32% of the total population.”

In another approach to getting consumers to trade up to premium meat, holidays, special occasions and entertaining are top occasions when grocers can upsell consumers. FMI’s study underscores the need to optimize sales during primary and secondary holidays while recognizing that traditions are changing. As such, grocers should understand what cut or variety of meat shoppers deem healthier, pack sizes or brands they prefer, and what level of convenience they’re seeking, as these are all factors that can get consumers to spend more on a shopping trip.

Meat sales have benefited from a shift in consumers’ perception of protein in their diets so that, today, some 70% of consumers believe meat is an overall healthy choice that provides fuel and essential nutrients. Still, consumers are interested in portion size, variety and suggestions for nutritious choices, although flavor and value factor heavily into the purchase equation. Compared with 2008, protein is a more desirable package callout, while fewer consumers focus on fat, sodium, cholesterol and saturated fat when buying meat and poultry, according to FMI.