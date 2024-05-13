Bacon Goes Upscale

The specialty cocktail menu at New York's Off the Brook includes the Maple Bacon Old Fashioned.

The popularity of bacon has blossomed to a degree that, today, premium products have a wide-open opportunity to command purchasing as consumers continue to look for the next way to enjoy it. This isn’t just influencing consumers’ breakfast choices, though: Premium bacon can emerge as an enticing presence just about anywhere these days, even in cocktails.

At Off the Brook, a restaurant in the New York City suburb of Merrick, N.Y., the specialty cocktail menu includes the Maple Bacon Old Fashioned. A slice of premium glazed bacon floats on top of Sap56 whiskey, bitters and orange peel; over a dried cherry; and across a maple cinnamon sugar rim. Sure, the bacon Bloody Mary has been around for a while, but the Off the Brook concoction is indicative of the regard in which premium bacon products are held today.

Jessica Scarlett, brand manager for Smithfield at Smithfield Foods, in Smithfield, Va., affirms that bacon has broad appeal, but what constitutes value can change from one consumer to the next. For some, that means making restaurant-quality food at home.

“As consumers look for more value in their bacon purchases, a segment of those prefer premium cuts of bacon and enhanced flavor profiles,” says Scarlett, adding, “Consumers can use premium bacon to recreate their favorite out-of-home dining dishes.”

A Cut Above

From the perspective of the category, premium products can have a prominent effect.

“Premium bacon elevates the category and offers retailers additional selections to provide consumers with distinctive flavors, such as Smithfield’s Double Thick Double Smoked Bacon Lover’s Bacon and Maple Bacon, but also preferred higher-quality cuts, for instance, Smithfield Center Cut Bacon as a leaner option,” notes Scarlett.

As a favored and regular purchase, bacon draws a lot of consumers, but, to get the better purchase that grocers want, it should be clear to shoppers what the value proposition is.

“Positioning premium bacon to showcase the product benefits and added value to the overall bacon category adds to the strength of the retailers’ set,” explains Scarlett. “Establishing a strong presence in the retailer set is accomplished by a variety of elements, including a robust on-shelf brand block, additional bunkers, and point-of-sale material that speaks to the premium-ness of the cuts and flavors.”

To help bring this impactful merchandising to life, “Smithfield works closely with retailers to develop programs designed to drive purchase consideration,” she says. “We also provide point-of-sale materials to help consumers at point of purchase.”

Today, grocers have the ability to connect with consumers in a lot of ways, and making the case for premium bacon’s value can generate better rings with less effort than once might have been the case, by using different media in combination.

For Scarlett, of course, that means promoting the particular benefits of Smithfield products.

“Promotion through retailers’ websites, circulars and social media channels helps to drive not just brand, but category awareness for the attributes of the Smithfield Premium Bacon line as consumers look for ways to enhance their dining experiences,” she notes.

From the entrepreneurial perspective, flavored bacon, particular cuts and processing can persuade consumers to pay a little bit more and make additional premium purchases. Whether they tend to experiment with new bacon flavors or emphasize traditional processing, specialty meat stores that are bacon producers as well as retailers are attractive to a lot of consumers these days and provide a view on the premium bacon consumer.

When he and his cousin purchased the company from their respective fathers, Mike Holland, owner of Duncansville, Pa.-based Holland Brothers Quality Meats & Catering, says that he wanted to make bacon a bigger and more conspicuous part of the business. At that time, Holland Brothers offered three varieties: regular, pepper and Cajun. Holland decided that he would expand the bacon offering, testing different spice combinations and developing new flavor profiles.

The company now offers seven flavors and can produce seasonal bacon, including apple cinnamon and pumpkin spice flavors. Other items that received trial include a honey barbecue bacon.

“The thing about bacon, when you have flavor profiles, you get your regular customers who just love bacon, regular bacon,” says Holland. “In a new flavor profile, now it’s an added sale. They keep their pound of bacon, and see you have a jalapeño bacon, and they say, ‘Give me a pack of that, I’m going to try it.’ Now you’ve sold 2 pounds of bacon compared to 1 pound of bacon. Consumers are always looking for something new, and the thing about bacon is, you can put bacon in just about anything, and you’re bacon now is phenomenal.”

So, flavored bacon has a double advantage — one in straight-up consumption, the other in providing consumers with a unique flavor additive.